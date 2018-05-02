Why Doug Ford Can Never Be Trusted

As you know Doug Ford had secretly promised to let his developer friends carve out a big chunk of Toronto's Greenbelt.
Until a video was released of him making that promise, and he performed one of the quickest flip flops in modern Canadian history.
The people have spoken - we will maintain the Greenbelt in its entirety. pic.twitter.com/VcNDZdXtPZ— Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 1, 2018
It was humiliating, it made no sense, and his claim that he listened to the people couldn't be more absurd.
When he was obviously spanked by his Team Harper handlers, who you can be sure will do anything to make sure the beast doesn't make that kind of mistake again.
But of course the damage has been done, and as the Toronto Star's editorial board points out, his quick about-face does speak volumes about Doug Ford.
We learned something important this week about Doug Ford, the man who would be premier. We learned that he makes stuff up on the fly and is willing to say things to pander to whatever audience he’s talking to.
We learned that he doesn't know what he's talking about, and that if he hadn't been caught on tape we might not have found out what he was planning until after the election.
If the video hadn’t come to light, the developers would still be under the impression that a Ford-led provincial government would set about carving bits out of the Greenbelt, one of the most important environmental initiatives of the past 20 years.
And most ominously we have no idea what other things he might have promised others behind closed doors.
What else, we wonder, has he promised similar groups? What other simplistic declarations has he made to win support, first during his successful bid for the PC leadership, and more recently in the run-up to the official campaign for the June 7 Ontario election?
Apart from his promise to let Tania Granic Allen and her religious fanatics go after women, Muslims, and bullied LGBT children.
Even if it kills even more of them.
For he can deny he's a bigot, but after his Greenbelt flip flop who can trust ANYTHING he says?
And the answer is NOBODY.
Not when he lies like Trump.
And not when there are so many reasons he shouldn't be Premier.
So whether you plan to vote for the Liberals or the NDP.
Join the Great Anti-Ford Resistance.
Save the Greenbelt and the province, and the country.
And bulldoze the ape before it's too late...
