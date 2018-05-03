Donald Trump and the Disastrous Return of Rudy Giuliani

Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani haven't been seen together since the heady days of the Republican leadership race.
But Trump has been shaking up his legal team as Robert Mueller closes in on him, so he decided to call on Giuliani again.
And it may have been one of the worst decisions of his life.
For yesterday Giuliani went on Fox News and admitted that Trump had repaid the hush money paid to the porn star Stormy Daniels.
President Trump reimbursed Michael D. Cohen, his longtime personal lawyer, for a $130,000 payment that Mr. Cohen has said he made to keep a pornographic film actress from going public before the 2016 election with her story about an affair with Mr. Trump, according to Rudolph W. Giuliani, one of the president’s lawyers.
If you listen closely, you can hear the sound of the truck Rudy Giuliani is tossing Donald under. pic.twitter.com/ugTYiAscLB— FK__45™ (@Fk__45) May 3, 2018
Which is something Trump has always denied.
And that can only help Mueller build an obstruction of justice case.
As well as help Stormy Daniels who is suing Trump for calling her a liar...
And I'm sure make some people wonder whether Trump went off with the wrong
#TrumpIsSoBroke— Sin's Beggar (@SinsBeggar) April 29, 2018
He can't afford Russian prostitutes to pee on him, so he has #RudyGiuliani dress as one and do it instead.#PeeTape #PeePeeTape pic.twitter.com/50CA2vLbK1
But makes me hope that at least there might be some poetic justice.
Giuliani helped Trump become President.
So it seems only right that they both go down together...
