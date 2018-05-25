Friday, May 25, 2018
The Incredible Hypocrisy Of The Failing Doug Ford
Well as you might remember, when we last left Doug Ford, he was up to his waist in the his ethical swamp, protesting or bellowing his innocence.
Claiming that he would never sell bogus party memberships.
Or intimidate another candidate.
And of course dodging questions from the media.
But what a difference a day makes. Yesterday he was still treading water.
Today he's sinking like a stone.
After a new poll suggested that the NDP's Andrea Horwath, not Dougie, is heading for a majority.
The Forum Research poll of 906 randomly selected Ontario voters has determined that 47 per cent of decided or leaning respondents now support the NDP compared to 33 per cent for the PC party and just 14 per cent for the Liberals.
Forum Research says the results suggest that if an election were held today, the NDP would get a majority government with 79 seats while the Tories would serve as the Official Opposition with 40 seats.
And while I don't trust polls, especially Forum polls, other polls clearly show that the NDP has the momentum...
And you know the Harper Cons running Ford's campaign are desperate, by the way they are reacting...
By trying to smear the NDP as anti-semites or Nazis.
Even though no other party has embraced anti-semites and homophobes more than Dougie's Cons.
With the vile anti-gay hate monger Charles McVety declaring him to be his kind of leader.
No other party has a candidate as bigoted as Andrew Lawton.
Who let's not forget, also wants people who use food banks to be forced to hunt for their food.
And as for those bogus party memberships, for once the Globe editorial board is right when it calls Ford a hypocrite.
It’s hard to believe Mr. Ford is actually concerned about the ongoing allegations of data theft, ballot-stuffing, fake IDs and bogus memberships at PC nomination meetings if he himself took part in dubious activities on behalf of PC candidate Kinga Surma in 2016, long before he became party leader.
And calls on him to do the right thing.
If Mr. Ford is who he says he is and believes what he says he believes, he should remove Ms. Surma as the candidate in Etobicoke Centre.
Which might be harder than might be imagined if there is any truth to all those rumours flying around all over the place...
And the really good news?
The election result will be determined largely by the rising millennial generation.
And while many of them are disenchanted by an election campaign that has all but ignored their needs again. And getting them to vote will be hard since many of them are away from home working at summer jobs.
They do hate bullies and bigots, and if they can be motivated, and they do turn out, like all my friends will.
The porker as I predicted, will ride the porky train.
And go down, down, down....
