How Andrew Scheer Is Trying To Kill The Marijuana Bill
I watched Andrew Scheer's appearance last night on Tout Le Monde En Parle, Quebec's biggest talk show.
And although I thought his French was (slightly) better than I had imagined it would be, his fifteen minute appearance can only be described as a bust, or a snooze fest.
If you understand French you can watch it here.
But if you don't, I think the looks on the faces of those trapped in the studio with him will tell you all you need to know.
With the well known film director Denys Arcand, who was seated right next to him, not even bothering to say a word to him throughout the entire interview.
And Scheer forced to defend his positions on such subjects as abortion, gay marriage, assisted dying, guns, and Big Oil, which wasn't easy...
Since most Quebecers disagree with his position on all those subjects.
And then there was the invitation he received to attend Montreal's Gay Pride Parade...
Which had the studio audience roaring with laughter, but no doubt had Scheer's inner homophobe squirming like an eel.
And to add to his humiliation, there was almost no media coverage of his appearance.
With the even the most pro-Con paper, the Journal de Montréal, preferring to focus on another segment where the guests debated the pros and cons of baloney.
Rather than bore their readers with anything Scheer said.
Although there was one thing he did say which I thought was interesting.
When asked about his position on marijuana, he admitted that he had tried it when he was young.
Quickly adding he hoped his father wasn't watching...
But refused to rule out making it a criminal offence if the Liberals manage to pass their bill to make it legal, but he becomes Prime Minister after the next election.
Which is further than he has ever gone before, and makes only too clear what Scheer and his Con senators are trying to do by stalling the marijuana bill, as Dan Leger explains here.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his Liberal government will make marijuana legal this year and that’s a promise. Fair enough. But there’s a problem.
The opposition Conservatives don’t want pot to be legal, apparently because they don’t approve of such pungent forms of euphoria. So if it isn’t legalized soon and if the Conservatives win power next year, recreational weed will stay in the criminal books.
And killing it slowly.
The Conservatives don’t have to defeat the marijuana bill to achieve their goal. They only have to delay long enough that the bill gets sucked into the engines of the 2019 election campaign, where it will get chewed up and possibly ejected.
So we might have to wait until 2020 until weed is legalized, if ever. Just because Scheer and his Cons are living in the past.
Legalization will make weed run rampant in the schools, they say. Growing four plants indoors will create toxic moulds that are somehow not triggered by other kinds of plants. Legal pot will double the number of traffic deaths. It’s Reefer Madness!
And there is nothing those scummy Con sadists enjoy more than sending Canadians, especially younger ones, to jail...
Which is the very definition of reefer madness, but does make the choice in the next election even clearer.
Vote for this maniac so he can turn Canada into a prison...
Where he truly belongs.
Or vote for this one...
So he can end this reefer madness once and for all...
