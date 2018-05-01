Tuesday, May 01, 2018
The Day Doug Ford Was Exposed As A Fraud
The Team Harper gang that is running Doug's Ford's campaign, gave him the tinny slogan "For The People," to try to make him look like he really is a man of the people.
But sadly for them he's a millionaire, and you know, Dougie will be Dougie.
A few years ago he came up with the garish idea of building the world's largest Ferris wheel, a megamall, a monorail, and a sail-in hotel on the city's waterfront.
Which as you can imagine had Toronto's big developers howling and slobbering.
And although that "Big Idea" went nowhere, now that he could become Ontario's Premier, he's been caught on video offering to let developers take a big bite out of the city's so-called Greenbelt.
And yes, it couldn't be uglier, or more hypocritical.
Doug Ford is railing against Kathleen Wynne’s secret backroom deals while privately promising wealthy real estate tycoons he will green light a plan to bulldoze environmentally-protected public lands.
Although the greenbelt protects environmentally-sensitive wetlands and forests, Ford tells supporters not to worry, because “it’s just farmers’ fields.”
But it does give the residents of Ontario a very good idea of what kind of government to expect if Ford becomes Premier: government by developer.
Ford says it wasn’t his idea – the idea came from developers: “I’ve already talked to some of the biggest developers in this country, and again, I wish I could say it’s my idea, but it was their idea, as well.”
And who can be surprised?
Ford has had a long and close relationship with Toronto’s biggest developers, counting on the support of local real estate tycoons to bankroll his failed run for Toronto mayor in 2014.
So much for the man of the people...
A new poll suggests that while Ford is still heading for a majority, his support is softening.
Let's hope the people of Ontario understand that they have been warned.
Before the ape becomes Premier, and takes them all down with him...
