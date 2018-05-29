Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Roseanne Barr: Another Bigot Bites The Dust
I never watched any episodes of the Roseanne Barr show, not the old series or the new one.
But I knew she was a Trump supporter and a vile racist.
So I thought this was very good news.
And I congratulate ABC for having the guts to cancel her rebooted show.
ABC canceled the hit sitcom “Roseanne” on Tuesday hours after the show’s star and co-creator, Roseanne Barr, posted a racist tweet about a former top adviser to President Barack Obama.
Early on Tuesday, Ms. Barr posted a comment about Valerie Jarrett, an African-American woman who was a senior adviser to Mr. Obama throughout his presidency and considered one of his most influential aides, that said if “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”
Especially since it was the highest rated show of the broadcast season.
I feel bad for the other actors and technicians who will be losing their jobs because of her mouthy bigotry.
And I also feel bad for the producers who tried to reflect the lives of the many millions of Trump supporters, living in his new and ugly America
What Barr did Tuesday is, unfortunately, not a bizarre occurrence in America right now. Many of us have experienced a return home or a reunion with old friends only to find that the conversational dynamic has shifted toward an ugly and unacceptable place. Blame Fox News, blame Infowars, blame the rise of Donald Trump — whatever mechanism of good manners used to direct traffic between people’s darkest thoughts and their big mouths has atrophied.
Your grandfather changed. Your aunt changed. Your next-door neighbor planted Trump signs all over her yard. A high school classmate posted a racist cartoon on Facebook.
But Roseanne Barr was never the right woman for the job, and racism isn't funny.
So good riddance to bad rubbish.
But don't worry, she's a multi-millionaire and she'll soon have another job.
If Info Wars doesn't hire her, Ezra Levant will...
For I'm sure she'd love to work for another big mouth.
And when I think of it now.
They were born for each other...
Labels: bigotry, Racism. Trump's America, Roseanne Barr
