Andrew Scheer and the Con's Cowardly Fear Factor.

For many months Andrew Scheer has been making a fool out of himself by trying to scare Canadians with the idea of a carbon tax.
But it's just not working, the economy is too strong.
Unemployment is lower than it has been in forty years, and the good news just keeps on coming.
So a desperate Scheer has been forced to crawl through the gutter in a desperate attempt to kick the fear factor up a notch.
By trying to hype this non-story.
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has refused to provide details on the status of a Canadian former ISIS fighter who made an apparent confession to an execution-style killing in Syria, saying police and security officials are taking all necessary steps to "keep Canadians safe."
Goodale fielded questions from the Conservatives in the House of Commons Friday about the former ISIS member, who goes by the jihadi nom de guerre Abu Huzaifa al-Kanadi (Abu Huzaifa the Canadian), after he gave a detailed account in a New York Times podcast of firing a bullet into the back of a man's head — a story he now says he made up.
As hysterically as only he can splutter.
Or Candice Bergen can scream...
When it should be obvious that the failed jihadi's story makes him more of a threat to himself than others.
And like all the others, building a case against him for something that happened years ago in the middle of nowhere, would be almost impossible.
Before learning that Abu Huzaifa had retracted his story, former CSIS director Ward Elcock said a confession on a podcast is not enough for police to lay a charge; they still have to conduct a thorough investigation to establish that a crime was actually committed, and to gather evidence to prove the person who confessed actually did it.
And when the crime in question is a homicide alleged to have taken place years ago in Syria, he said, it can be "enormously difficult" to build a case.
And what he witnessed or experienced is like most of the returnees, his own worst punishment,
But of course the Cons don't care, because all they are interested in is using that case to whip up fear and xenophobia.
A brief history of illegal immigration to Canada.— Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) May 11, 2018
'Like' and 'Retweet' this video.
SIGN HERE if you agree that Justin Trudeau has broken Canada’s immigration system and we need to fix it: https://t.co/fWJUwcj956 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/uRH6WuF4gY
For that's all they have left.
But while Canada does face a challenge on its borders, thanks to the brutish behaviour of Donald Trump, there is no reason to get hysterical.
To try to conflate one story with the other is obscene.
And of course we've heard it all before...
The Cons are as desperate as they have ever been.
Their enlarged fear glands are throbbing. Again.
The more things change, the more they don't...
And Andrew Scheer should give up his day job and go to work for Ezra Levant's Rebel, where the fear factor is job one.
For he is clearly too chicken, and too hysterical, to ever be Prime Minister...
Hundreds of years from now when historians look back on how and why Canada became an Islamic Caliphate, this blog will be a great piece of evidence.ReplyDelete
Does Andrew not realize that in a democracy the Police are an independent force. They do not work for the goverment of the day. Except maybe when Harper was in power this happened?ReplyDelete
Scheer is such a bigot that Marine Le Pen probably has a "Canadian Boyfriend" calendar with his ugly mug on every page. He should go work for Fox Nazi Channel, as he and his ilk are obviously unhappy being on the wrong side of the border and the wrong side of history. ISIS is so yesterday. The real threat is "Vanilla ISIS," but if the Proud Boys and Paul Fromm's apt pupils were all thrown in jail, the cons would have no one to vote for them. A favorable outcome for the country, no doubt, but not one that's feasible at this point in time.ReplyDelete
Completely unacceptable for this terrorist to be living free in Toronto
Does he mean Dalek "DESTROY! DESTROY!" Minassian or Ezra Levant? Canadians have more to fear from misogynist Gamergaters who've built a cult around Marc Lépine, and Islamophobic mosque shooters who get radicalized by the hate rhetoric coming from racist fearmongers like Kellie Leech and everyone else in the Rebel scum party.
100% of terrorist attacks and threats occurring under the Trudeau government have been from Trumpist traitors, white supremacists, rape apologists, and other far-right Waffenwanker trash. A number of whom have threatened to go full Oswald on the prime minister and Romanov his entire family. The call is coming from the right side of the House.