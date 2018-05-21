Monday, May 21, 2018
What Does The Return Of Stephen Harper Mean for Canada?
In case you have been wondering whether Stephen Harper has come back from the dead to haunt us again.
Or will only be with us for a short time, before returning to well deserved obscurity in that musty coffin in his basement.
Well wonder no longer.
For it seems he's here to stay, and attempting a full blown political comeback.
By among other things, inserting himself like a catheter into the Ontario election campaign.
Former prime minister Stephen Harper is injecting himself into the Ontario election campaign, the Star has learned.
Harper will speak on May 28 at a private $1,222-a-head Toronto fundraiser, hosted by former premier Mike Harris for his son Mike Harris, Jr., who is running for the Progressive Conservatives in Kitchener-Conestoga.
And trust our shabby Con media to make his return sound like a good thing.
Stephen Harper is back!
Those words will send shivers down the spines of many Canadians but not all. In fact, there are undoubtedly even old critics of the former Conservative prime minister who now miss his bland, plodding leadership style. A few years of Justin Trudeau’s travelling roadshow will do that.
Say what you want about Mr. Harper, you knew where he stood on issues. He was a fundamentally serious individual who took the job seriously too. One of the knocks against his successor is that he’s an intellectual lightweight, more focused on building the Trudeau global brand one selfie at a time. It’s wholly unfair, but a perception that exists among many nonetheless.
When in fact Stephen Harper was the worst Prime Minister in Canadian history, and we can't thank Justin Trudeau enough for turfing him out of office...
Thank him for depositing Great Failed Leader in the garbage can of history, making this country decent again, and restoring our reputation in the eyes of the world.
And anyone who thinks differently is either a Con, or an idiot, or out of his or her mind.
But at least the Con fluffer Gary Mason admits that the return of Harper is bad news for Andrew Scheer.
I’m uncertain if Mr. Harper’s public return is something he plans to sustain or not. If it is, it’s not great news for Andrew Scheer, who has yet to put his stamp on his party. The fact is, the Conservative base is dying of starvation. The only red meat it’s being offered is coming from Alberta and United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney.
As I pointed out in recently...
And I'm also glad to see Penny Collenette remind us that Harper still lies like a thief.
Stating that he did not abuse power, he then added that he “could have turned the party into essentially a personal political vehicle if I’d wanted. But that was not my goal.” Instead, he wanted to establish a long term conservative institutional force that would outlive him.
In an otherwise polished performance, the “power” comments jarred. They serve to remind of the unhappy years when Harper pushed the boundaries of power beyond the norm. They serve to remind that although he is without power now, he is not without influence.
They serve to remind us all to keep an eye on Stephen Harper. Neither Justin Trudeau nor Andrew Scheer need two Leaders of the Opposition .
And that he needs to be watched like a hawk.
Especially since the new/nouveau Harper is starting to sound a lot like Donald Trump...
Wendy Mesley has an interesting theory to explain why this might be happening.
And Michael Harris weighs in with his belief that Harper's Trumpism is more of a threat than the man himself.
The more interesting question, however, is not whether Harper could be resurrected as Conservative leader. In politics, the Batmobile rarely runs in reverse. The better query is whether his ideas, his northern Republican far-right agenda, could be successful at the polls again in this country?
Donald Trump is now marketing the same brand of populist, fact-deprived politics that Harper could no longer sell after three terms in office.
If he succeeds, Harperism if not Harper might be making an encore.
And all I can say is that I know Harper well enough to know that he is dangerous, and that we live in a time when nothing can be taken for granted.
I'd like to hear what others have to say about what they think Harper is up to. But as for me enough is ENOUGH.
It's time to put an end to this Trumpian treason, and stand up for our Canadian values.
It's time to crush Scheer and his ghastly bigoted Cons, and that they stopped pretending they are not Harper's Party.
It's time to tell their Great Failed Leader that his day is done.
And that he should return to the dark place where he now belongs...
In the Hill Times today Marilyn Gladu is quoted as saying this: “Stephen Harper is a very smart man, and if he sees it’s damaging to the Conservative brand, he’s smart enough to know that, he’ll back off."ReplyDelete
So the Cons are also freaking out, and realize as Nik Nanos said recently, that Harper unchained is like a "political Christmas gift" for the Liberals. This could get really interesting.
As a monty python fan I miss the ministry of religious freedom.ReplyDelete
Good post Simon. Like you I don’t trust Stephen Harper one bit. All he ever cared about was power, and he’ll do anything to get it back.ReplyDelete