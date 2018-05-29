Tuesday, May 29, 2018
The Day Andrew Scheer Chickened Out On Doug Ford
When it looked like Doug Ford was heading for a crushing majority, him and Andrew Scheer were the best of buddies.
And Scheer even made plans to hit the campaign trail with him.
But what a difference a few weeks can make.
Now when the wounded Ford needs him the most, Scheer has suddenly changed his mind.
Or suddenly chickened out.
After announcing federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer would campaign with provincial Tory Leader Doug Ford just a few weeks ago, Scheer’s office now says no plans have been made.
And a provincial party source confirmed that, with just nine days left in the Ontario election, no joint events are planned.
And although the Cons are claiming it's just a scheduling problem, it's hard to believe that when Scheer was in Toronto the other day he'd find time to celebrate Buddha's birthday...
But no time to meet with Ford.
Golly, with friends like that who needs enemies?
In fact, if his Big Daddy hadn't come along to see him, we might never know he still supported Dougie.
Even if we are left to imagine what Great Fallen Leader really told him.
Of course, it's also not hard to imagine why Scheer might want to avoid Ford.
If Dougie loses, he too could look like a loser.
And if he wins, Ford could turn Ontario red in less than six months, and give Justin Trudeau an even larger majority than he got last time.
Although it has to be said that Harper is a bit of a hypocrite.
For he surely must remember what happened to him when he cuddled up to Doug's late brother Robbie for crass political purposes.
Only to have that bromance turn into a nightmare.
That some say was the final nail in the coffin of the Con regime.
But there is something to be learned from this sordid little episode.
Stephen Harper is still determined to use his support for Ford to become a power broker again.
He will do what he can to get another Ford elected for his own crass political purposes.
And Andrew Scheer can't be trusted as far as one can spit.
And is like his Great Fallen Leader just another Con coward...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment