Saturday, May 05, 2018
Andrew Scheer and the Day the India Story Died
For months Andrew Scheer tried to keep his hyper inflated India story going, in the hope that it would make him more popular than Justin Trudeau.
And for a while it seemed to work.
Just a few weeks ago an Ipsos poll suggested him and his Cons were heading for a crushing victory, maybe even another majority.
If an election were held tomorrow, the Liberals would receive 31% of the national popular decided vote (down 2 points since early March), while the Conservatives would receive 38% of the vote (unchanged) and would win the election.
But not any longer.
Now another Ipsos poll suggests it's Scheer who is sliding, or shrinking, while Trudeau and his Liberals are soaring.
A new poll by Ipsos shows the Liberals gaining ground as controversy surrounding Justin Trudeau's India trip fades from memory, with them holding 36 per cent approval, up five points since March.
At the same time — Conservatives have dropped three points with 35 per cent of respondents of the national popular vote, a virtual tie with the Liberals.
When you look at this chart it even looks like a roller coaster...
And it's no wonder Andrew Scheer is so upset. The India story is fading to black, and so is Scheer's dream of a glorious majority.
It looks like he's going back to where he was six months ago, and to make matters worse for him, so is Justin Trudeau.
And this latest Nanos poll even suggests it's Trudeau who should be dreaming of another majority.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 39.2 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 30.6 per cent, the NDP at 18.2 percent, the BQ at 4.4 per cent and the Greens at 5.9 per cent.
And of course our shabby Con media must be so disappointed...
They also sacrificed what was left of their credibility trying to keep that nothingburger of a story alive, only to be left looking like idiots.
Just like Scheer...
Who let's never forget, turned Parliament into a circus, for crass political purposes.
Like only a Con clown could.
But that's who he is, and that's who the Cons are.
And we should just be grateful that in these grubby times, Justin Trudeau has survived all the garbage thrown at him.
And that we still have a decent Canadian as our Prime Minister...
