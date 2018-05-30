Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Doug Ford and the White Supremacists
Well we know he's no mango Mussolini, no Great White Superman.
Just a big fat old Dougie from Etobicoke, with delusions of grandeur.
But we also know that Canada's white supremacists want Doug Ford to be their homegrown Fuhrer.
We know that one of his PC candidates was caught in the act of giving a shout out to far-right extremists.
And now we know this.
Another white nationalist is claiming that Ford is blowing a giant dog whistle and sending him and his friends anti-immigrant messages.
Ronny Cameron, a white nationalist blogger who has recently published several pro-Ford posts, suggested that when Ford declared “we gotta take care of our own before we take care of anybody else,” every single white nationalist said to themselves: “we know what you’re sayin’, Dougie.”
As well as claiming that he can help them turn Cons into fascists.
But although as I have pointed out many times before, that's not THAT hard.
Sadly for them it seems that Ford is not destined to be their Fuhrer.
For not only does he still not have a costed campaign platform.
With Ontario’s election just over a week away, Doug Ford has yet to present a fully costed platform for his party despite repeated calls from his opponents to show his plan for the province.
And although he keeps claiming he does have a plan, like the Peter Sellers character in Doctor Strangelove...
And keeps referring reporters to a campaign website.
“We have a plan, we’ve put a price tag beside every single item ... but by the end of this campaign, we will have a fully costed platform,” he said.
When pressed further, he referred reporters to his party’s campaign website. “Go to ontariopc.com, go online ... you’re going to see our plan, a great plan, a plan for the people.”
When you visit that site there's nothing there.
Just a lot of promises and a lot of hot air.
And to make matters worse, according to a new poll, it looks like the great white super man is heading for a crash landing.
With only nine days until the June 7 election, the poll by Pollara Strategic Insights gives Andrea Horwath’s NDP 43 per cent of the decided vote, up five points from the last such poll published here six days ago. Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives are at 32 per cent, down five points. Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals are at 17 per cent, down a point to a level that would represent a historic low in the Ontario party’s history.
And that the NDP's Andrea Horwath is on her way to becoming the new Premier of Ontario.
Which will only drive the Cons even crazier. Another woman and even more left-wing than the other.
And while I'm preparing to celebrate for days, I'm trying to remain as restrained and as sober as possible while I dig the Con's grave...
They had a TWENTY point lead and they blew it?
Heil !! Heil !! Heil !!
I mean Ha!! Ha!! Ha!!
Bye bye Fuhrer.
Bye bye Dougie...
Labels: Doug Ford, Ontario Election 2018, Pollara poll, The Death of Con Canada, white supremacists, White Trash
