Monday, April 30, 2018
The Many Lies of the Con Artist Andrew Scheer
As you may know, I consider Andrew Scheer to be a serial liar, a man who lies almost as much as Donald Trump does.
A liar who should have a flashing red light attached to the end of his large pointy nose to warn others he's coming.
But this latest lie is so bad it's ridiculous.
And can only be described as the work of a Con artist.
Despite not yet having the details, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he will be unveiling a climate plan ahead of the 2019 election that will meet the Paris targets without a carbon tax.
"We will be unveiling a very detailed and comprehensive plan because we believe that Canada has to be part of the solution. We are about a year away from the next election, a little bit more. I guarantee you we will have a comprehensive message to Canadians," Scheer said in an interview with Evan Solomon, host of CTV’s Question period.
And although reaction ranged from the real...
To the sublime...
It's not the first time Scheer has been caught lying.
Like the time just a few months ago when he accused Justin Trudeau of calling Canadians "Tax cheats."
Only to have his own House Leader, the ghastly Candice Bergen, admit he had been fiddling with the truth.
Which no doubt caused Schmeagol to start sweating again.
But what's so stunning is that our Con media allows Scheer to get away with these whoppers again and again.
My favourite being the one where he claimed to be more tolerant than Justin Trudeau.
Which coming from a man who spent hours bouncing up and down on Ezra Levant's knee, or blowing him like a trumpet.
But now claims he hardly knew him...
Couldn't be more disgusting or more obscene.
And can only lead to one conclusion.
Andrew Scheer is a serial liar and a Con artist, who would be our Trump.
And is now, and always will be, unfit to be a Canadian Prime Minister...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Candice Bergen, Carbon tax, Con artists, Ezra Levant, The Death of Con Canada
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment