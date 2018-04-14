How Andrew Scheer Was Duped By An India Story. Again

Ever since Justin Trudeau's trip to India was made to look like a disaster by the shabby stooges in the Con media, Andrew Scheer has gone crazy with Indian fever.
He's still trying to make the India story sound like it's the biggest story in Canada.
Even though it died of old age weeks ago...
But so desperate is Scheer to try to revive it, and get some of that poll boosting buzz back, he has been scouring every newspaper and supermarket tabloid in India hoping to find some evidence to use against the Prime Minister.
So you can imagine how horribly excited he must have been, when he thought he had caught Trudeau being humiliated by the Indian government.
Again !!#@!
But when I read the story Scheer was using to back up his claim, I wasn't impressed.
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj called off a bilateral meeting with her Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland, expected to be held in the last week of April, more than a month after a senior Canadian government official said "rogue political elements" in India may have orchestrated the embarrassing invitation of Khalistani militant Jaspal Atwal to a formal dinner with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in New Delhi.
Nothing in the story seemed to support the headline:
Sushma Swaraj Cancels Meeting With Canadian Foreign Minister Over Jaspal Atwal Row
Outlook in one of its cover stories -- Panth And A Foreign Hand -- before Trudeau’s India visit had said that “A new real threat of Khalistani terror, fuelled and funded by foreign gurudwaras patronised by liberal white politicians, has revived memories of a blood-drenched era of Punjab’s history”.
And sure enough, it seems the Cons have been duped. Again.
The Indian High Commission says a story being used by Conservatives to attack the federal government over the Jaspal Atwal affair is false.
"There was no meeting scheduled between External Affairs Minister of India and her Canadian counterpart in Ottawa," Indian High Commission press secretary Sunil Kumar Sharma wrote in an email Friday. Freeland's office also said the report is not true and that "no such meeting was in the works."
Or have been caught trying to spread fake news. Again.
Or worse, trying to con Canadians into believing that Andrew Scheer would embarrass us less abroad than Justin Trudeau...
I mean look at him. Is that Mr Jolly Ass or what?
Every time I look at that photo I burst out laughing.
And if I was abroad, in some city somewhere, and I saw Scheer coming towards me, I'd put a paper bag over my head so nobody would know I was a Canadian...
Because the laughter would be loud, and it would be embarrassing eh?
You know, it would be nice if our shabby Con media, who did so much to hype that fake India story, would condemn Scheer for trying to bring it back from the dead.
But no such luck.
All of the usual suspects seem to be ignoring it...
And who can be surprised? When to condemn Scheer would be to condemn themselves, the shabby Con clowns..
So we'll just have to do it ourselves. Shove that fake story in their faces every time they mention the word India.
And remind Canadians that Scheer is not just a creepy religious fanatic, and an alt-right sympathizer, and a Trumpling if ever there was one.
He's also the kind of person who could defile that vigil in Humboldt...
In his indecent lust to destroy Justin Trudeau.
But somehow forget to mention where he was when he sent out that ghastly tweet.
On a Disney cruise in the Caribbean...
Can you believe that?
After having spent months attacking Justin Trudeau's vacation, for no good reason.
But then that's who he is.
Mr Jolly Ass or Mr Monster...
The man who is not what he appears to be.
You have been warned.
And make sure above all things.
That he is never ever our Prime Minister...
No comments:
Post a Comment