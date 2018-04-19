Thursday, April 19, 2018
The Total Humiliation Of Mad Max Bernier
As you know Maxime Bernier likes to portray himself as the hero of the Mad Max movies.
Or at least the extreme libertarian version of that series.
Where the lonesome hero wanders through an apocalyptic landscape dodging Big Government agents who are always trying to tax Canadians to death, or control their minds.
But I see Bernier as the star of a completely different movie.
The Wizard of Oz, where he plays the Scarecrow who wants the Wizard to give him a brain.
Because let's face it, who couldn't see this coming?
Maxime Bernier says he is indefinitely suspending publication of his new book in order to preserve unity in the Conservative Party.
Earlier this month, Bernier publicly released a chapter of the book which accused Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer of winning the party's leadership race with the support of "fake Conservatives" who were only interested in bringing Bernier down because of his stance on supply management.
Did Bernier not consider that Scheer might not like to be accused of stealing the election, and of being a fake leader?
Did he ever think what that might do to Schmeagol's image?
What was Max thinking?
But then maybe he was just confused by this poster...
And didn't understand that apparently BELEIVE doesn't mean BELIEVE.
And that while freedom of speech is good, if it means you can plaster university campuses with graphic anti-abortion posters like these..
Scheer apparently fiercely believes that it doesn't mean the freedom to criticize your leader.
And I don't know what him and his inner circle of religious fanatics did to Bernier, but the end result was a confession right out of a show trial...
And the good news? Bernier would not have done what he did unless he felt he had some support in and outside the caucus.
There are quite a few Cons who feel that a small group of religious fanatics are wielding too much influence in the upper levels of the party.
So if Scheer continues to sink in the polls, you can be sure he'll be back again.
Even if, sadly for him, on the ultimate quest.
He may be doomed to be disappointed...
