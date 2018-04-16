Doug Ford's Bus and the Road To Ruin

I see that Doug Ford has unveiled his shiny new bus.
And a shiny new slogan: "For the People."
So he can ride in comfort all over Ontario, giving the people the thumb.
While giving the media the finger.
Because as you may know, he's not giving them a bus to follow him.
So it will be harder to ask Ford any embarrassing questions.
Like do you know what you are doing Meat Loaf?
Or are you making it up as you go along?
Or worse.
Like how many other promises did you make to the religious fanatics who made you Con leader?
Because this list of promises is right out of the The Hand Maid's Tale
The religious right are now sitting in the driver’s seat of a major Ontario political party following Doug Ford’s surprisingly narrow victory at Saturday’s Ontario PC leadership convention.
And it's good to know who is REALLY driving that bus.
And since it's an assault on women's rights, and the rights of bullied LGBT children, it really would be nice to ask the brutish Dougie whether he knows the difference between a democracy and a theocracy?
Or what's decent or what's disgusting...
Since he clearly doesn't know what's provincial and what's federal.
Or even who he can fire, or who he cannot.
And as for ethics, let's not forget the time he was caught in the act buying votes.
But of course that's the problem eh?
So few people know how dumb and reactionary Doug Ford really is, that he's heading for a possible majority.
So I'm glad the Liberals have started to attack him...
And although I find that ad a bit lame, it is only the beginning. Other resistance groups are rising.
And hopefully they will put pressure on all those older men who are supporting Doug Ford.
For as I said on Twitter, I have no idea why they are doing what they are doing.
The Digital Director of Andrew Scheer's depraved propaganda machine wonders why a 29-year-old man would vote for Kathleen Wynne. I on the other hand wonder why so many old men would vote for an ape like Doug Ford. #cdnpoli #ontpoli pic.twitter.com/suslKVwAG6— Simon (@montrealsimon) April 13, 2018
What's wrong with those dotards? Do they hate women and gay kids and Canada that much?
Don't they care if the whole world laughs at them and their idiot leader?
For trust me it will.
Just like they laughed at Dougie's depraved brother...
And Canada was made to look like a corrupt banana republic full of really dumb people.
Why they would want that I have no idea, are they just dumb or are they senile?
But what I do know is that the ape must be brought down...
Before he runs wild and helps destroy everything good about this country.
Remember our slogan, when they go low we go lower.
And then attack him, attack him.
Bring him down hard...
