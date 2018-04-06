Friday, April 06, 2018
Andrew Scheer, Ezra Levant, and the Trumpling Question
As long as I can remember I've always considered the Cons to be more American than Canadian.
And since Andrew Scheer became their leader I've often wondered whether his party has been receiving money from some of the sinister billionaires who have been bankrolling right-wing groups all over the United States.
For who can forget how he tried to undermine our country at the NAFTA negotiations, for crass political reasons.
And now one of his good buddies has been caught with his grubby hands in an American cookie box.
And it would have to be Ezra Levant.
Rebel Media, the Canadian alt-right website run by Ezra Levant, partnered with an American far-right think tank bankrolled by Donald Trump’s top donor who is also a major funder of the global alt-right.
According to a recent report from LobeLog, an American foreign policy website, Rebel Media produced a dozen “cross-branded videos” with the New York-based Gatestone Institute, an “anti-Muslim organization that has long opposed the immigration of Muslims to the West.”
With the source of that bigot money according to Lobelog, being the sinister Robert Mercer and his ghastly daughter Rebekah...
The secretive Mercers are not only Trump’s biggest donors. In addition to funding the Trump campaign, the Mercers were also a close ally of Steve Bannon, financing the far-right Breitbart news website and the big data firm Cambridge Analytica – their money is widely considered to be at “the heart of a multimillion-dollar propaganda network” fuelling the global alt-right.
And since we are being bombarded these days with Con propaganda videos to a degree never seen before, and there are more "fake news" stories out there than one can possibly count, or correct.
I can't help but wonder whether Hamish Marshall, the co-founder of Rebel Media and its business manager for many years, can shed some light on the situation?
Tell us where all those Con propaganda videos are coming from? Why do so many supposedly made by "ordinary Canadians" look so similar?
Does he know how long shadowy alt-right billionaires have been propping up the "fearless" Rebel?
And now that he's the Con's campaign manager, can he assure us that all this fake news is coming from THEIR rear orifice, and not from organizations like the Gatestone Institute?
Because that could be embarrassing, what with the Cons having just launched a campaign claiming they don't do that...
And even more importantly, it could be devastating, since the election is sure to be framed as the Canadians versus the Trumplings, or the traitors within.
And in that regard, Justin Trudeau has a definite advantage...
Over the creepy Trumpling Andrew Scheer...
And who knows, with a little bit of luck we might be able to cage this bigot once and for all.
Bring down two other shabby Cons for the price of one.
And drive the Trumplings from our land, before they corrupt it further.
Down with the traitors.
Go Canada GO...
