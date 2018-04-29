Sunday, April 29, 2018
Doug Ford and the Rise of the Beastly Bigots
You don't see or hear much from Doug Ford these days. The Team Harper gang who are running his campaign are clearly planning to muzzle their monkey.
And turn his bus into a fortress where the media aren't welcome.
And who can blame them eh?
The last thing they need is the big gorilla trying to answer complicated questions with simplistic slogans he can barely memorize, and looking even more ignorant.
Especially since this point at least, Ford is heading for a massive majority.
But as if this Gong Show, or Kong show, wasn't scary enough, now we find out the Fordzilla and his supporters are channeling another Con ape.
Big Mike Harris, the former Con premier, who left the province looking like a disaster zone, with his so-called Common Sense Revolution.
Much has been made of the so-called Ford Nation and its potential to storm Ontario's legislature in the upcoming provincial election. But the coalition that could deliver victory to Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives in June looks less like a new political movement — and more like a Common Sense Revolution 2.0.
Some of Ford's rhetoric echoes what Ontario heard from his predecessor Mike Harris 23 years ago. Polls suggest his supporters look much the same as well — as does the electoral map that would make Ford the province's next premier.
As if Harris was somebody to emulate, as if voting for Ford made any sense at all.
When not only is he too dumb to run a province, he's also in hock to the religious fanatic and ugly bigot Tania Granic Allen.
Doug Ford is no joke. And he’s not kidding about partnering with Tanya Granic Allen, one of the most regressive Progressive Conservative social conservatives in the movement he now leads.
Homophobia. Islamophobia. Anti-abortion hysteria and harassment. Demonizing gay marriage.
Lord knows, and Ford knows, the camp of Granic Allen — an anti-gay, anti-abortion, anti-Muslim, burka-baiting candidate — put him over the top in last month’s leadership vote. No Tanya, no Tory leadership triumph.
Who holds extreme views on a lot of things:
She speaks of an “abortion holocaust,” comparing the founder of Planned Parenthood to the fomenter of the Holocaust, Adolf Hitler, according to the National Post.
In 2014, she retweeted an image of mayoral candidate Olivia Chow caricatured as the founder of Communist China, Mao Zedong, with a caption referring to socialist “parasites.”
She told Sun News in 2013, a decade after Ontario legalized same-sex marriage, that it was the “demise of society.”
Really...
And worse, she is obsessed with demolishing the province's new sex education curriculum, which among things acknowledges for the first time the existence of LGBT children.
And since Ford needs her so much he is only too willing to give her a free pass to bigotry...
He is not only empowering Granic Allen’s strident rhetoric by giving her a bigger platform, but adding his own voice to her musings on abortion and sex ed. Echoing her demands, he has vowed to “repeal” the health curriculum and has publicly questioned the right of teenagers to abortions unless parents approve.
There is little mystery to their mutually complementary musings: Granic Allen enabled his leadership triumph, Ford is merely returning the favour by being her enabler.
And that believe it or not is where we are at in the year 2018, in Ontario, Canada.
Heading for a place that could get even Andrew Scheer excited...
And the demise of our society and its values.
Don't let it happen. Fight them all the way.
Tell the bigots their day is over.
And don't let this one win...
Labels: bigotry, Doug Ford, homophobia, Misogyny, Ontario Election 2018, religious fanatics, Tanya Granic Allen
They may muzzle their monkey for now, Simon. However, Ontarians will get to see Duh-oug in all his oafish glory during the debates. If Wynn and Horwath can show him as the babbling, lying, homophobic fool that he is, perhaps he can be contained to a minority government, which would be like putting King Bong in shackles.ReplyDelete
And I think we all know how that movie ended.
JD