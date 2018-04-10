Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Andrew Scheer and the Fake Conservatives
It's easy to forget that the Con leadership race that Andrew Scheer won, was tainted by widespread allegations of vote rigging and membership fraud.
And that even a few days before the final vote, Maxime Bernier was leading the other candidates, and Scheer wasn't even in contention.
But somehow he managed to cross the finishing line ahead of Bernier and his boys from the Beauce.
And now a bitter Bernier is claiming he knows exactly what happened.
And it's not pretty.
Conservative MP Maxime Bernier says in a new book that party Leader Andrew Scheer won support from “fake Conservatives” set up by the powerful dairy lobby during last year’s federal Tory leadership race – a claim that could threaten party unity 18 months before the next general election.
Not when Bernier is claiming that Scheer benefited from the support of thousands of fake Conservatives.
In his chapter, Mr. Bernier claims the number of Conservative members in Quebec rose during the final months of the campaign from 6,000 to more than 16,000, but has since dwindled back down to 6,000 – suggesting those who bought memberships did not renew their ties to the party after voting.
Who were Con one day and gone tomorrow.
Leaving Scheer to thank the dairy lobby by chugging milk from a carton.
In his book, Mr. Bernier also takes a shot at Mr. Scheer for remarks he delivered at last year’s Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner, which features lighthearted speeches from party leaders. In his speech, Mr. Scheer said, “I certainly don’t owe my leadership victory to anybody,” before taking a swig out of a milk carton, to laughter from the crowd.
And leaving the rest of us to remember that Con is just another word for corruption.
For who who can forget this more recent scandal?
Businessman Raj Bhela has been photographed frequently with Andrew Scheer, and on social media has described the Conservative leader as his “best friend.”In an interview with an Indo-Canadian newspaper in late 2016, Scheer said he was “excited that Raj has taken a leadership role in my campaign.”
However, court records show that last year TD Bank accused Bhela and his business associates of being part of a fraudulent $500,000 cheque “kiting” scheme, a civil case which resulted in a default judgment in favour of the plaintiffs.
Which in my opinion has yet to be properly investigated by our Con media.
Just like this scandal should have been investigated.
The political machine behind the man who is now Speaker of the House of Commons opened its wallet for the Guelph Conservative campaign currently under scrutiny by Election Canada's robo-calls probe, records at the watchdog agency show.
Less than two weeks before the 2011 election, Andrew Scheer's Regina-Qu'Appelle riding association in Saskatchewan transferred $3,000 to the Guelph Conservative campaign for candidate Marty Burke.
But strangely enough never was.
And the good news?
All of those scandals, and others, will be used against Scheer in the next election campaign.
Trust me, he is not what he appears to be...
And when The Truth is finally revealed.
It will destroy him...
I think Bernier is preparing another run to be Con leader. Like so many others he must know that Scheer is probably going to get killed in the next election, and Maxie wants his job. I don't blame Bernier for feeling he was robbed, but I bet he isn't the only one. When Scheer goes down it's going to be a feeding frenzy.ReplyDelete