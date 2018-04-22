Sunday, April 22, 2018
The Day Justin Trudeau Struck Back At Andrew Scheer
For almost a year Andrew Scheer has gone after Justin Trudeau like a creature out of Hell.
He has attacked him day after day after day, as only a religious fanatic and alt-right sympathizer could.
He has made frothy Trudeau hate normal, he has corrupted the very soul of this country, and made us look and smell more like ugly America.
But through it all, through this storm of abuse, Trudeau has managed to keep his cool, and avoid attacking Scheer
Until yesterday.
When he finally struck back.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took sharp aim at his chief electoral opponent today, casting Andrew Scheer as a divisive force in a campaign-style speech to fire up his troops.
It may be Andrew Scheer's smile. But it's still Stephen Harper's party," he told a raucous room of supporters. "The same policies, the same politics of fear and division.
If anything, they've been emboldened by successful campaigns elsewhere in the world to divide one against the other."
And all I can say is it's about time, for enough is enough.
Sunny ways are good. They reflect the kind of Canada I'd like to live in. In a grim grey world they are what make Justin Trudeau so popular.
Or so admired.
But as David Axelrod, Barack Obama's former adviser, said the other day. In the world we live in you have to be prepared to defend what you have gained.
As the federal Liberals head into the next campaign, the advice they heard from a former top U.S. Democrat operative was “you have to be prepared to push back hard.”
Axelrod said reinforcing positive politics won’t be enough.
“I appreciate, because I was part of a campaign like it, how positive your campaign was in 2015… but the world is a tough, competitive place, and people will do anything to recapture it,” Axelrod said.
And in this country we're still fighting the Harper Party, still fighting for our country and its values.
And here's the best part.
The Con bullies, the ones who are always attacking others, the ones who have been using wedge issues to set Canadians against Canadians, for years.
Now that Trudeau is attacking them and their leader, they're crying foul.
And the man they call Schmear is wailing like a baby...
Can you believe that? Is he a Trumpling or a dumpling?
Have you ever seen anything more cowardly? Have you ever seen anything more pathetic?
And I must say I liked this progressive woman's response to the ghastly Con Lisa Raitt:
Enough is enough.
The time has come to attack the Cons harder than ever.
And destroy the Harper Party once and for all...
