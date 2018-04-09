The Humboldt Vigil and the Crassness of Andrew Scheer

I watched the vigil for the Humboldt Broncos last night, and although I'm not religious, I still found it extremely moving.
For it is a very sad story, and it couldn't be more Canadian. Buses roaring through the night carrying young players to their next game many, many, miles away.
And sometimes not making it.
The hockey sticks on the porch.
That mean something to us, in a country where a prime minister and his son can sit in the crowd like any other citizens.
And Justin Trudeau didn't need to say anything, to let the people of Humboldt know that he and we were with them.
It was all so humbly and so wonderfully Canadian, until I saw this.
A tweet from Andrew Scheer attacking Trudeau while he was STILL at the vigil !!!
Devastating news. Justin Trudeau doesn’t need a $300k study to find out why this happened. The reason is simple: he failed to take real action...just empty words. https://t.co/8a9LfHDQRN— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) April 9, 2018
Can you believe that, is that crass or what?
I was glad to see that many Canadians, including some of his supporters, were quick to let Scheer know what they thought of him.
But why should they be surprised that Schmear couldn't restrain himself?
When he has turned the Cons into the sleaziest, most vicious, alt right attack machine this country has ever seen.
One that makes the Harper attack machine look practically primitive...
And Scheer's obsession with destroying Justin Trudeau, knows no bounds.
And all I can say is we don't need that kind of politics in this country. That's the language of the U.S. alt right, or the mark of the beast.
But then if you take a look at Scheer's new Twitter photo, it looks more American than Canadian.
So again who can be surprised?
And all I would say to him is this:
If he can't respect the values of this country, can that creepy religious fanatic please respect the dead?
Has he no decency?
How dare that nasty little man even dream of being Prime Minister?
And thank goodness we still have a real Canadian leader...
