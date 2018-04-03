Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, and the Con Media Parrots
As we all know Donald Trump likes to rant and rave about the so-called "fake news," even though he produces ninety per cent of it himself.
And it seems the right-wing Sinclair Broadcast Group, that owns more TV stations in the U.S. than any other company, shares that view.
And ordered its news programs to deliver the same speech to its millions of viewers.
And although the sight and the sound of all those Con parrots set off a fire storm of criticism, guess who was delighted?
Yes, the ass clown himself.
While a spokesman for Sinclair Broadcasting denied the company had done anything wrong, and claimed it was actually motivated by the highest principles of journalism.
Scott Livingston, Sinclair’s senior VP of news, reiterated that the message is meant to reinforce the traditional objectivity of local TV news.
“We aren’t sure of the motivation for the criticism, but find it curious that we would be attacked for asking our news people to remind their audiences that unsubstantiated stories exist on social media, which result in an ill-informed public with potentially dangerous consequences,” Livingston said in a statement provided by Sinclair.
But then of course, the company would say that.
For its executive chairman David Deniston Smith, may not know much about journalism, but he does know a lot about prostitution.
The former president and current executive chairman of Sinclair Broadcast Group was previously arrested for an “unnatural and perverted sex act” with a sex worker.
And all about ordering his employees to do his dirty work.
According to a 2004 expose on Sinclair Broadcast Group published by Salon, part of Smith’s plea deal included a promise that Smith would own up to his behavior on air. Smith ultimately had the confession written up–and then he ordered an anchor to read it on air.
LuAnne Canipe, a reporter who worked at Sinclair’s flagship network in Baltimore from 1994 to 1998 said, “I asked the anchor why she was reading it, and she said she didn’t feel like she had any choice.”
Which brings me back to the Con media in this country, who also sing from the same song book when it comes to Justin Trudeau...
Just to please their corporate masters.
So what do we call them?
Rats, or hogs, or hookers, or all of the above?
And does it really matter as long as we know what to do with them?
Denounce them, boycott them, stop them.
Before they destroy our democracy...
Labels: Con media, Donald Trump, Fake News, Sinclair Broadcasting
