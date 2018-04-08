Doug Ford And The Bigot Elephant In The Room

It's now a recurring nightmare. The hellish vision of Doug Ford swinging from the CN tower and bellowing like King Kong:
"I'm da Premier of Ontario!!!!"
Now that the polls show him apparently heading for a gorilla of a majority.
And as if that wasn't bad enough, then there's this other poll suggesting that men are mostly responsible for what would be an act of collective madness.
Which I found even more disturbing.
For only that could explain a front page like this one...
Where the grubby alt right "prophet" Jordan Peterson gets to make an outrageous statement like that one, while promoting his reactionary views.
And whip up even more hatred of Wynne in a province where, like Rachel Notley in Alberta, she is already the target of vicious online abuse.
It has been a torrent so sickening and relentless that her staff released some examples last year.
@Kathleen_Wynne actually, please hang yourself, or do a shotgun mic, or leave your car running in your garage. Just please end it now.
@Kathleen_Wynne it would been so #Inspiring to see you fall flat on your face breaking yr nose & all covered with blood as u spit teeth.
On it went, vile beyond description. “Wrinkly bitch.” “Subhuman, dirty dyke.” “Lying cheating c—-.”
Which is so ugly and so violent it can only be the product of misogyny and homophobia.
A homophobia Ford and his supporters are already spreading like syphilis...
Along with a violent misogyny similar to the one Hillary Clinton experienced during the U.S. election campaign...
And at a time when the #MeToo movement is experiencing a backlash, is the only thing in my opinion that can account for the huge gender gap in the polls.
The invisible elephant in the room, which also explains why so many old Con men hate Justin Trudeau with the same murderous passion.
And why they are always trying to feminize him...
As if to say a "real man" doesn't stand up for the rights of women and gay people.
When in my opinion, the opposite is true. History is on Trudeau's side.
And those who attack him in such a frothy manner, but would support a bully like Doug Ford.
Is this who you want to lead our province? #onpoli #pcpo@NotFordOntario @notdougford #notdoug #NotFord pic.twitter.com/q7nI6iv1Nc— Michael De Ruyter (@mdr1607) March 31, 2018
Are neither "real men" nor real Canadians, and as cowardly as the grubby Fordzilla himself...
Yikes, I see Doug Ford won't have a media bus on the campaign trail. Who knew he was such a coward? But then who can be surprised?https://t.co/mFuuMoiB77 #ontpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Y1ZHwujnZI— Simon (@montrealsimon) April 5, 2018
And the good news?
The Con media may be trying to normalize ape Ford, and is either too biased or too dumb to understand the real motivation of many of his good ol' boy supporters.
But there are still enough women, and good men of all all ages to wipe the smiles off their faces.
And all over Ontario the Resistance is stirring.
The message is going out.
If you want to save Ontario, and the rest of Canada.
If you don't want to be the laughing stock of the world.
Don't vote for this sexist pig. Don't vote for this Con clown...
