The Toronto Tragedy and the Trump Party Cons

It was already a horrible tragedy, an act of insane violence or murderous misogyny.
The alleged attacker had posted praise for a mass murderer in the United States who was part of the “incel” movement – a women-hating collection of “involuntarily celibate” men in online forums and other sites frustrated by their lack of success sexually attracting women.
It couldn't be more disturbing.
Or Just plain creepy.
But somehow Andrew Scheer and his alt-right Cons managed to make matters even more disgusting.
With Scheer trying to conflate the tragedy with the situation at the border.
And Michelle Rempel trying to stir up raw emotions as only she can.
Are you with Michelle? https://t.co/2zQ5hI2CUK #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/X55h6SBcVk— Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) April 24, 2018
By suggesting the situation is out of control, when in fact the only thing out of control is her hysterical xenophobia.
For she's a repeat offender.
And all the Cons are trying to do is dumb down the debate.
The Conservatives were in full performative outrage mode yesterday, with a Supply Day motion to demand a plan by May 11thto stop the influx of irregular border crossers seeking asylum, and for the PM to admit that his “Welcome to Canada” tweet is the cause of the problem.
It’s not going to work, but it’s indicative of the way in which they are dealing with complex issues and trying to boil them down in a way that is ultimately disingenuous, while using bogus arguments like how the backlogs in this system are slowing down legitimate immigrants and refugee claimants – the immigration stream is separate and is unlikely to be affected by this influx, and when you’re talking about “legitimate” refugees, there is a great deal of difference between resettling refugees in camps and processing the claims of those who arrive on our shores to claim asylum.
All asylum seekers who enter Canada illegally are being arrested.
And only those who qualify are allowed to stay with the others being deported, in increasing numbers.
But then of course the Cons the only thing the Cons are trying to do are the Trump Party or the Rebel Party.
And the Rebel correspondent and grotesque bigot Katie Hopkins was also doing her best to stir up hatred against Justin Trudeau.
As only she could.
And along with others of her ilk, trying to make it look like we're soft on refugees and terrorists...
And as I said in my last post, and on Twitter, it's all very familiar...
But that didn't stop Scheer from claiming yesterday that the Harper Cons had a "generous refugee program."Andrew Scheer is now so desperate he's reaching for the racist card. And what makes it even more disgusting is that we've seen this freak show before.https://t.co/GNai2Nxur0 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/0xRMoIQuHi— Simon (@montrealsimon) April 23, 2018
Can you believe that? Have they no shame?
And the answer of course is that they don't.
They really are the Trump or the Rebel Party.
And unless we can stop them, this political monster will take this country to a very dark place...
Oh piss off with your immigrants and refugees. Go start a charity in Africa if you want to help so much. Do you think the Quebecois are just going to roll over and get invaded by the third world? If so, you didn't learn much from the years you lived here.ReplyDelete
They have no shame Simon. Disgusting, racist pigs are what they are. Emma Teitel wrote an excellent opinion piece that easily applies to most Con politicians as well as their media.ReplyDelete
https://www.thestar.com/opinion/star-columnists/2018/04/24/its-hideous-to-think-that-right-wing-media-were-hoping-for-a-muslim-villain-after-the-van-rampage.html
JD