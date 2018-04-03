Tuesday, April 03, 2018
The Con Media's Shameful Attempt to Shame the Liberals
As we all know the Con media's assault on Justin Trudeau during his trip to India was something to behold.
Relentless, vicious, and since most of the Con media covered it from Ottawa and Toronto, abysmally ignorant of what was really going on in India.
And hyped to the point of absurdity.
But our shabby, shuffling Con stooges did do Justin some damage, by claiming that he had SHAMED us in the eyes of the world !!!
Which was also nonsense, but because it's Canada, it had some of the dumbest hosers in the land running around shouting things like "Jesus Christ in a hotdog bun, we've been HUMILIATED !!#@!
And since it worked so well, and gave Andrew Scheer such a boost, they're now calling him Little Rocket Man, or the Flying Messiah.
The Con media is doing it again.
With the notorious Con fluffer, and Harper groupie John Ibbitson, screaming hysterically that the Liberals should stop shaming Canadians!!!!
Someone needs to send this Liberal government an urgent message: Stop calling us deplorables!
Attacking Catherine McKenna for admitting that she was frustrated with climate change deniers.
Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, under calm but persistent questioning from Evan Solomon on CTV’s Question Period, blurted out Sunday that “I have no time for folks who are like, you know, ‘we shouldn’t take action,’ ” on climate change.
As any sane person should be, since climate change is the biggest threat we face.
Or going after Bill Morneau claiming he was wrong to be calling people who don't believe in women's rights "neanderthals."
When in the 18th year of the 21st Century that's exactly who they are.
While conveniently forgetting to mention that Lisa Raitt is lying when she claims that Morneau called her a "neanderthal."
When in fact he didn't, and what that clearly shows is that Raitt is a shameful liar, and is running with the wrong crowd.
And that Ibbitson is a Con stooge who should be ashamed of himself, for among other things writing nonsense like this:
Many people who own big cars and trucks worry about global warming. But they also worry about their fuel bill. And they certainly do not need or want to be lectured to by Catherine McKenna. (And the men who typically own those pickup trucks don’t appreciate being called sexist Neanderthals by Bill Morneau.)
Which as Dale Smith points out makes absolutely no sense.
And this doesn't either
Another example, on a different subject: You can be pro-choice and queer-friendly and still think it’s wrong for the Liberals to cut funding for a summer jobs programs to faith groups that aren’t, as the NDP’s David Christopherson demonstrated last month.
When in fact this monstrous campaign is just another Big Lie.
The truth is exactly the opposite.
And if Ibbitson thinks that women and gay Canadians approve of using their tax dollars to fund groups that would openly discriminate against them.
Or use the money to put up signs like these all over the place...
As Scheer is so obsessed with doing.
Ibby must be seriously mistaken, or desperately deluded, or even more eager to pleasure his corporate bosses than even I had imagined.
And needs to be lectured himself, as he would lecture us. And understand this:
This is Canada, not Trumpland. The Liberals are just standing up for our Canadian values.
That's not called arrogance, it's called decency.
And if the Con media still doesn't get the message, they should beware of a backlash that could drive them out of business.
For Canadians are sick to death of their naked bias.
And enough is enough....
