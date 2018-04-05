Thursday, April 05, 2018
Andrew Scheer and Mr Ding Dong
You know when I stare at that picture of Andrew Scheer, even I find it hard to believe that he is a mortal threat to Canada and its values.
I mean look at him.
He just looks like a nerd who would embarrass this country beyond recognition if he ever became Prime Minister.
A Mr Ding Dong if ever there was one.
But then I remember he is a creepy religious fanatic, who just can't stop lying.
With this one, taken straight from his website being the latest...
One that quotes the dotard Con MP Ron Sopuck as claiming that Justin Trudeau's India trip was a "disaster," because that country has banned imports of seal products.
When if you actually read the story, it's clear the trip and the ban are totally unrelated.
HSI India managing director NG Jayasimha said, “We are delighted that our persuasion for four years for the ban had yielded results. With dwindling world markets for seal products, the Canadian sealing industry is counting on countries like India and China to import the seal fur, oil and meat that other nations refuse to buy and I am glad that India has chosen compassion over cruelty.
But then why should we be surprised? When as I pointed out the other day almost everything Scheer says these days is a lie.
Like this claim.
Or this one.
And the only reason he gets away with it is because our shabby Con media refuse to hold him accountable.
So even though this claim is also fraudulent.
Scheer can get away with repeating it over and over again...
And all I can say is does that shameless Con artist take us for fools?
Does his Rebel campaign manager Hamish Marshall think he can put out one lie after the other on one of the many websites he is creating?
And bamboozle us into submission with all that fake news like Donald Trump did during the last U.S. election.
It's unbelievable and outrageous that something like this is happening here.
And one can only hope that the truth catches up with him and his Cons like it did with Dean del Mastro this morning.
And that like Del Mastro, Scheer will one day be forced to walk the walk of shame...
And ask himself what demon impulse forced him to lie so much on his way to jail.
Or just why, why, WHY?
A Con is a Con is a Con.
Ding Dong.
And no decent person should ever vote for one...
