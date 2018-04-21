Saturday, April 21, 2018
Doug Ford: When Ignorance Kills
The thought of Doug Ford as Premier of Ontario fills me with horror and disgust, for there is no telling what that political ape might do to degrade our country, and compromise our future.
But the thing I fear the most is what he might do to the province's healthcare system.
For although he is promising to create 30,000 long-term care beds, which would be great, he hasn't said how he would pay for them.
And judging by what he said yesterday, I'm afraid he could cannibalize the healthcare system and kill thousands of people.
For ignorance does kill.
Doug Ford says he is “dead against” safe injection sites and believes the focus should be on drug rehabilitation instead.
“If your son, daughter, loved one ever had an addiction, would you want them to go in a little area and do more drugs? I am dead against that,” Ford said Friday. “We have to help these people. We can’t just keep feeding them and feeding them.”
When in fact safe injection sites, like the Insite clinic in Vancouver, not only save lives, they reach out to those who need help and try to steer them into rehab as well.
Instead of having addicts shoot up in rooming houses or alleys where no medical help is available, and neither are any counselling services.
And if the Harper Cons had not fought the idea for so long, to cater to the ignorance of their bloodthirsty base, tens of thousands of mostly young Canadians would still be alive today.
So if the bestial ape Ford goes down that same road, the result will be the same, and he too will deserve to be charged with mass murder.
But then what do we expect when ignorance is in his genes?
For who can forget his ghastly brother Rob screaming that crack addicts should be jailed instead of being sent to rehab...
Only to end up reeking of hypocrisy.
You know, in the garden of a community clinic not far from where I live, there is a memorial to those who died of drug overdoses or drug related causes.
It's a wonderfully human place that serves its lower income neighbourhood in a magnificent manner.
And after jumping through all kind of legal hoops set up by the criminal Harper regime, thanks to the Trudeau government, their services now include a safe injection site.
So they are able to do more to fight the problem, instead of just watching people die.
And for someone who believes in harm reduction above all things, that's my kind of Canada.
Don't let this ignorant beast become Premier.
Don't let him kill more Canadians...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment