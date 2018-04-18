Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Doug Ford and the Harper Gang
Well Doug Ford has his bus, he's on the road, and he's now channelling Donald Trump, as only an ape could.
And vowing to go after Kathleen Wynne as Trump went after Hillary Clinton.
So don't be surprised if the mob he calls the "Ford Nation" starts chanting "lock her up, lock her up," at one of his bestial rallies.
But did you know that the ones who are giving him his Team Trump marching orders, are in many cases the former members of a another well known team.
Team Harper.
The political operatives who ran Stephen Harper's monstrous Con machine. The PMO fanatics, the boys and the girls in the short pants, the ones who serviced him so faithfully.
Now reunited and working to try to mould a "Great Leader" out of a political ape.
Or in the case of Kory Teneycke, the former Harper mouthpiece now managing Ford's campaign, just trying to keep the fish from stinking.
Yes, that Kory Teneycke.
The fanatic who when he was asked by Tom Clark why the Cons were using ISIS videos to smear their opponents memorably replied:
"We're better than the news...we're TRUTHFUL."
And then there's Jenni Byrne...
The former Con pitbull, who is so ferocious she was said to scare her own staff as much as she scared her opponents.
She's also working for Ford, along with many others. Like Michael Diamond who most recently worked for Kelly Leitch, and Fred DeLorey who managed Erin O'Toole's campaign
Which is so ironic, for as you may remember, in the dying days of the last election campaign, when they were all terrified they were going to lose their jobs.
And as Bob Fife reported, Stephen Harper was having nightmares...
Those nightmares, and his total desperation, led him to invite Rob Ford to one of his rallies...
And that was the fatal decision which many believe finally finished off the Con regime.
And now his faithful servants are back serving the brutish brother of the man who helped give them the boot. Isn't that pathetic?
But of course the bad news is that they are a team.
They have worked together before, and they are good at covering up the influence of religious fanatics, like Tanya Granic Allen.
Who made Ford's victory possible, and now wants payback.
And despite her ghastly views was praised by Stephen Harper.
But then why wouldn't he?
For when you look at the big picture, isn't something immediately obvious?
Harper's loyal servants, with the help of the religious right, are still working to change Canada beyond recognition.
And in a sense bring Harper back to power...
Stop Kenney, stop Scheer, stop Ford.
Don't let that nightmare ever happen again...
