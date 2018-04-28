Andrew Scheer's Most Miserable Birthday

It will be his birthday soon. One year since since he became Con leader and began his crusade to become Prime Minister.
After a Con leadership race marred by the lack of decent candidates, allegations of massive corruption, including claims that a small army of "fake conservatives" came stumbling out to vote for him, and then disappeared like zombies.
So you'd think that Andrew Scheer would be happy to have survived that leadership race, and still be Con leader. Or at least happy he hasn't yet been charged with electoral fraud.
But he's not. And it's probably NOT going to be a happy birthday...
Not when Justin Trudeau, Scheer's Great Satan, is STILL more popular.
Despite all the help him and his Cons have received from their cheerleaders in the media.
Like the old hoofer John Ivison...
Who has been kicking up a storm, in a desperate attempt to save Scheer's job, and his own.
And not when a growing number of Scheer's own supporters don't like his holy vision of what their party should be.
They feel he's burying the Cons, making it almost impossible to attract fresh meat.
So it seems some of his rivals are already making plans to bury HIM.
Next month, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will celebrate the first anniversary of his successful bid to succeed Stephen Harper in the probable knowledge that some of his former rivals — as well as other ambitious Conservatives — are holding a bit of a deathwatch on his leadership.
If Scheer does not bring his party to power next year, or at least manage to reduce the Liberals to a minority government, he too will likely be living on borrowed time as leader.
The deathwatch has begun. And you know what that means...
Bernier will be BACK!!!
Conservative MP Maxime Bernier says he stands by the suggestion Andrew Scheer won the leadership thanks to “fake” Conservatives and still intends to one day publish the book where he made those allegations.
And he's NOT sorry he accused Scheer of stealing the leadership race.
Asked if he stands by his comments in the excerpt, Bernier said “for sure.” “What I wrote, I believe in that,” Bernier said. “And the book will be published one day, and you have to be patient.”
Which means that sooner or later those zombies will come back to haunt Scheer.
And so will Stephen Harper.
For every time Scheer accuses Justin Trudeau of waging war on church groups with his summer job program...
He risks reminding Canadians of how Harper waged war on women and LGBT Canadians.
As Dale Smith points out here.
Reminder: the Conservatives did engage in that kind of behaviour. They wantonly defunded all manner of organizations, whether they ensured that women in developing countries could access safe abortions, whether they advocated for women’s equality here in Canada, or if they were ecumenical social justice organizations that engaged in education and outreach at home and abroad. They defunded the Court Challenges Programme which helped ensure that minority groups like the LGBT community could do the work of bringing their challenges to the Supreme Court of Canada (because it’s expensive and law firms can’t do it all pro bono).
They cut funding to HIV and AIDS services organizations and diverted all manner of funding to a vaccine initiative that they then flaked out on and frittered away millions of dollars so that they had no impact (and the results of those cuts are still being felt today as the current government wants to shift funding priorities to prevention). They prioritized refugee resettlement for Christians in the Middle East over Muslims. They engaged in abusive auditing over charitable organizations that opposed them ideologically.
Risks reminding Canadians that Harper acted like a miserable misogynist and beastly bigot.
And that if Scheer was ever elected Prime Minister he'd be even worse.
At least that's what we're going to tell voters in the coming campaign eh?
Gosh. Spare a thought for poor old Schmeagol.
And while he's still with us.
Don't forget to wish him a happy happy
I knew Bernier's move was no accident. Him and others are sensing weakness, they know Scheer and his theocons are steering the party in the wrong direction, which might give them a short term boost but will kill them in the long run. If Scheer keeps sinking in the polls expect the grumbling to get louder and louder.ReplyDelete
One of the latest Con videos claims Justin Trudeau is the one who is desperate. I think Scheer and his alt-right fanatics are losing their grip on reality. Can the end be far off?ReplyDelete