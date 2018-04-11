Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Why Donald Trump Has Never Been More Dangerous
It's a truly terrifying moment in human history. Donald Trump is vowing a massive missile strike on Syria.
And taunting the Russians.
While we wait to see whether Israel and Iran will declare war on each other and trigger an all out war in the Middle East. Or even the Third World War.
And to make matters worse, if that's possible, Trump has never sounded so crazy.
Or so dangerous.
“An attack on our country.”
That’s a blunt, unqualified phrase that you associate with planes dropping bombs or tearing into skyscrapers. It’s also an apt description of Russian interference in the 2016 election: something that President Trump has steadfastly refused to accord the proper language or outrage.
But a lawful raid on his attorney’s office and hotel room is what prompted the president to use those immensely weighted words. They’re a signal — make that a siren — of how cornered he feels, how monstrously large his belief in his own persecution has grown and what a perilous situation America is in.
And now that the equally deranged war monger John Bolton is his national security adviser.
There is nobody left to restrain him.
The ranks of people who either gave Trump a sense of comfort and stability or sought to steer him away from his most destructive impulses have thinned. He’s more alone than ever. He must be more frightened, too.
But not half as scared as the rest of us should be.
Or heed the Russian warnings.
This week, aides to President Vladimir Putin circled the wagons, deeming Trump's new wave of sanctions and promise of action in Syria as the latest signs that Russia faces a new era of “geopolitical solitude” and antagonism from the West. Officials warned of a new “Cuban missile crisis” in the Levant — and the prospect of a much more dangerous conflagration.
“Trump has to understand that we’re going to be talking about the possibility of nuclear escalation if we have a collision of the U.S. and Russian militaries,” Igor Korotchenko, a Russian military scholar and member of the Defense Ministry's public-advisory council, said to my colleague Anton Troianovski. “Everything can happen very quickly, and the situation can spin out of the control of the politicians.”
And this is the place where Trump and all the morons who voted for him have brought us...
To the very gates of Hell.
Bring him down, by whatever means necessary.
Before he kills us all...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment