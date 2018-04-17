Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Why Andrew Scheer Is Looking So Desperate
Oh dear, poor Andrew Scheer has that desperate look on his face again. And no wonder, everything is going wrong.
Last night his "emergency pipeline debate" went nowhere, after all he could do was shout "Mr Trudeau build that pipeline!!!!"
Which seemed a bit ridiculous, considering the situation, especially since the Prime Minister is in Europe.
So most of the media didn't bother to cover it.
But if you thought that went badly, his attempt to use Trudeau's India visit to embarrass him, again, was even more of a fiasco.
When Daniel Jean, the PM's national security adviser, appeared before a Commons committee to make it clear there was no conspiracy or no cover-up.
Justin Trudeau’s national security adviser said it was his idea to brief reporters about a controversy that took place during the Prime Minister’s trip to India in an effort to counter what he called a co-ordinated misinformation campaign against three Canadian public institutions.
Whatever our shabby Con media might have said, as the only decent reporter in the parliamentary press gallery points out.
Of course, the real hitch in all of this is that some of the sensationalized reporting around the original briefing, coupled with the torque applied to it by Andrew Scheer and company to the point where the story being proffered in the House of Commons didn’t match reality (which is Scheer’s stock in trade these days) have spun this whole narrative beyond what was a “faux pas,” per Jean.
It was Scheer himself who put forward a false narrative and has been caught with his pants down over it. But let’s also be clear – a lot of the reporting around this has not been stellar either, between sensationalization and omitting of aspects (like his concern about the misinformation being fed to Canadian media), coupled with a refusal to call Scheer out on his disingenuous framing of the whole thing, has led these false narratives to grow out of control.
Which didn't stop the Cons from demanding that the Liberals should apologize to Narendra Modi's Hindu extremist government.
“The Prime Minister clearly has to say this was a failure of the Liberal caucus and of his office to properly vet the list for this trip and he should apologize for that, and apologize to the Indian government,” Tory foreign affairs critic Erin O’Toole said.
On the same day the New York Times' editorial board had this to say about Modi's cruel and bigoted regime.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India tweets frequently and considers himself a talented orator. Yet he loses his voice when it comes to speaking out about the dangers faced by women and minorities who are frequent targets of the nationalist and communal forces that are part of the base of his Bharatiya Janata Party.
Which had some wondering why the Cons seem to love India more than they love Canada, and why they hate women and girls so much?
With the second question being easier to answer than the first one...
But speaking of bigotry, or of all things disgusting, the worst was still to come.
When it was revealed that Scheer's good buddy Ezra Levant had also defiled the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.
By using it to sell subscriptions to the ratty Rebel.
Is there anything Rebel Media won’t do for a quick buck? On the same day as Jason Kenney’s current and aspiring United Conservative Party MLAs were lined up to speak at a Calgary rally organized by the alt-right website, Rebel Media’s Ezra Levant is using the tragic deaths of a Saskatchewan junior hockey team to hawk $5/month subscriptions to access “premium” Rebel content.
Which rather than shame the Cons, seems to have encouraged them to launch their own fundraising drive.
With this appalling video...
Where they claim they are on the road to victory, and that Justin Trudeau's supporters are turning against him.
When in fact, the opposite seems to be the case.
With this new poll suggesting that Trudeau is gaining popularity, and heading for another crushing majority.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 41.1 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 29.2 per cent, the NDP at 15.8 percent, the BQ at 3.8 per cent and the Greens at 8.2 per cent.
While Scheer is falling like a stone.
If these latest poll results are accurate Scheer may soon be looking for a new job.
No wonder he looks so miserable eh?
And no wonder he's smiling...
Wowser, wowser, wowser.
What a Prime Minister...
