Andrew Scheer and the Alt-Right Conspiracy
I've tried to imagine who was more disappointed to find out that the man who killed so many people in Toronto wasn't a Muslim.
Ezra Levant or Andrew Scheer?
Because one needs bigotry to make money, the other counts on it to pleasure his brutish base.
And there's nothing that excites their depraved followers more than good old Muslim hate.
It's like Trudeau hate. It drives them wild, it arouses them, for some of them it's better than pornography.
And the way many of them, and their depraved media, reacted to the Toronto tragedy, showed us once again who those alt-right Cons really are.
For while decent people mourned the dead, the reaction of those homegrown Trumplings was indeed, as Emma Teitel writes, hideous and deeply disturbing.
In the last twenty-four hours we’ve heard a lot about Toronto the Good and Toronto the Strong and it’s true — our government officials and police did not sprint to conclusions about the motivation of the attacker nor use the attack itself to sow division.
But let’s be clear: thousands of people did do this, among them right-wing journalists and pundits with enormous sway. I’m referring specifically to the conspiracy peddlers at Infowars who continue to spread misinformation about the attack. I’m referring to Gavin McInnes and his odious “Proud Boys.” I’m referring to Ezra Levant’s increasingly hateful Rebel Media, whose regrettably popular British correspondent Katie Hopkins posted a video of herself to Twitter walking around Toronto’s Yonge and Dundas Square on Monday, cringing at its ethnic diversity, trying to find someone “that looks like they actually come from Canada, because everybody here looks like they come from Africa.”
And hopefully that ugly episode, that avalanche of fake news, will make more Canadians question who are these Cons?
And to what dark place is Scheer leading them?
Or finally question why Scheer became so chummy with a well known hate monger like Levant
Until you could hardly tell them apart.
Or ask why he carried on obscenely with the ghastly religious fanatic and white supremacist Faith Goldy...
Who would on Monday rush to the scene of the Toronto tragedy, and along with others gleefully suggest that the killer was an Islamic terrorist.
Goldy would soon travel to the scene of the attack, broadcasting footage of orange-blanketed bodies lying on the street to her viewers on Periscope. She attended a 4:45 p.m. media briefing by police and city officials — and because they didn’t take questions following their statements, Goldy trailed them to ask, “Can we be told anything at all about the suspect? Is he a Canadian citizen? Do we know if the suspect was from the Middle East?”
No doubt so she could scare people with her stories of Muslim invaders...
Which is of course also a big reason why Scheer hired Levant's Rebel partner Hamish Marshall, to be the Con's campaign manager...
Although if you remember, Schmear would rather not talk about that...
And since our shabby Con media never followed up that question, Scheer has been able to get away with it, and bigotry has been normalized.
So much so, that when Justin Trudeau attended a vigil for the victims of the Quebec City massacre in February, and criticized the far right-wing anti-Muslim group La Meute or Wolf Pack, calling them Nonos or dummies or bozos...
He was attacked by members of that group AND by a Con MP who actually said this:
Conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus said the attack on La Meute was unbecoming of a Prime Minister, saying groups should not be targeted because of their vision of the country.
"Canada's Prime Minister must speak in a way that is respectful of people. Calling people bozos, those are not words that should come out of the Prime Minister's mouth," Mr. Paul-Hus said after Mr. Trudeau defended his comments.
While Scheer said nothing, which as I pointed out at the time made him look like a Nono or bozo himself...
And a man definitely unfit to be the leader of a Canadian political party.
He's trying to win votes in Quebec by appealing to racists. He's hoping that the rest of Canada won't notice.
And we all better hope that he never becomes Prime Minister.
For it would be a freak show from which this country might never recover...
