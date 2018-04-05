Thursday, April 05, 2018
Has Donald Trump Really Fired Dr Evil?
As we all know Donald Trump is becoming more and more unstable.
As the voices in his head get louder and louder.
I dare anyone to read this story and not conclude that he is losing his marbles.
And of course we all know that nobody in his cabinet is safe.
And that he's desperately trying to change the subject.
By bringing in reinforcements to help him blow up the world...
But could it really be true that he's fired Dr Evil?
And what will Andrew Scheer and his Mini Me Hamish Marshall have to say when they hear the news?
Yes, that just what I feared.
It's a pretty scary situation when you can't tell who makes a better Dr Evil.
But one thing is for sure eh?
Nobody will be safe before they're both in the place where they both truly belong....
