Monday, April 23, 2018
Andrew Scheer Reaches For The Racist Card
A week ago I wrote that Andrew Scheer was looking a little desperate. And I'm sorry to report that since then his condition has deteriorated.
And now he's even more desperate.
He can't use the fake India story him and the Con media cooked up.
It died of old age, and Scheer was left looking ridiculous.
Then he was spanked, first by the polls.
And then by Justin Trudeau.
And although Trudeau only spanked him with a feather, the nasty little bully wailed like a baby.
And now, as you can see in this new video, he's looking really ghastly.
I mean REALLY ghastly, like a man who has seen the writing on the wall...
And now realizes that whatever he thought his Godzilla, or the voices in his head told him, he's NEVER going to be Prime Minister.
And one really has to wonder whether he's slowly losing his marbles.
But before you feel sorry for him, remember that he is one of most ugly and divisive political leaders his country has ever known.
After his Great Fallen Leader Stephen Harper of course...
And just like Harper did when times were tough, he is now getting ready to play the racist card himself.
Even though there is no reason to panic, for even if the numbers of people seeking asylum doubled, it would still only amount to the number of immigrants who arrive legally each year from one country, the Phillipines.
But what makes it even more disgusting is that we've seen this freak show before...
And it made us look bad all over the world.
But then Scheer is not only a religious fanatic, he's an alt-right sympathizer.
Which means that he is, and always will be, unfit to be a Canadian Prime Minister.
And the sooner we can send him and his good buddy Ezra Levant to the place where they both belong...
The cleaner and safer this country will look, and smell.
And the more Canadian we will be....
With a real Prime Minister who isn't a racist.
And shares our dreams and our values...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con bigots, Con clowns, The Death of Con Canada
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Scheer does not look good in that ad.ReplyDelete
Does anyone here monitor oil prices? I have to wonder if Kinder Morgan's behaviour is not so much due to the Alberta--BC fight as it is to projected oil prices? Alberta oil production is expensive.
Coal has been taking a beating the last little while. It may be that oil is next.