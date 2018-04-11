Wednesday, April 11, 2018
The Ghastly Return of Stephen Harper
I know this may be hard to believe, but after attacking Stephen Harper almost every day for almost ten years, my memories of him and his grim decade of darkness had started to fade.
And I almost felt sorry for him.
After all I said to myself, he's not the Great Leader he once was. People change, time heals almost everything.
I even started to wonder whether I had been too hard on him. Can you believe that?
But then I saw this.
And I realized I had nothing to be sorry about, for he hasn't changed a bit.
He's still the same Con clown on the world stage...
The same old reactionary.
Former prime minister Stephen Harper is being criticized for congratulating Hungary's Viktor Orban on his election victory, despite the concerns of international observers who say the campaign was tainted by hostile anti-immigrant rhetoric.
From the same old Con party.
Harper made the comments in his role as chairman of the International Democrat Union, an alliance of more than 80 centre-right parties from around the world which includes the Conservative Party of Canada.
The same friend of bigots and religious fanatics.
Throughout the campaign, Orban railed against the United Nations, the European Union, Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros and the civic groups he funds, accusing them of plotting to turn Hungary into an "immigrant country" and erase its Christian identity.
The same ghastly practitioner of the politics of division.
Just like his successor, the creepy religious fanatic Andrew Scheer, who as I pointed out on Monday, shares the same alien un-Canadian values.
I mean doesn't his new Facebook and Twitter profile photo make you want to jump up and sing God Bless America?
And is he not the same human attack machine?
For that is Harper's most lasting legacy.
The politics of personal destruction that can poison a country.
You know, Rick Mercer wrapped up the 15th and final season of his Mercer Report last night...
Where he spent a lot of time celebrating this country and its people.
Like Scheer never does, and Harper never did...
For the same obvious reason.
They are both, at their core, more American than Canadian.
As I said yesterday, thank goodness for a real Canadian leader.
Who may not be perfect, but at least shares our Canadian values.
And never attacks his opponents like they attack him.
And thank you Rick Mercer for so many good rants, and so many good sketches.
Including this one.
Which is still the place where Stephen Harper belongs.
And will hopefully one day be joined by Andrew Scheer.
One Great Con Leader was enough.
Never again....
