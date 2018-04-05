Thursday, April 05, 2018
Andrew Scheer and the Fascist Horror of Faith Goldy
It looked like some kind of low budget religious TV program, with a host and a guest who were made for each other.
Faith Goldy, the monstrous Christian Crusader and white supremacist, and Andrew Scheer, the creepy religious fanatic and alt-right sympathizer who would be Prime Minister.
Sitting in one of Ezra Levant's ratty Rebel studios, all but swapping spit, and talking about all kinds of alt-righty things.
From freedom of speech i.e. freedom to hate, to duck hunting.
It seemed like a marriage made in heaven.
They obviously got on like a house, or a church on fire.
She had always made it clear that she thought Scheer was "our people."
And he needed her to reach out and massage his rabid base.
And of course to pleasure his good buddy Ezzie...
For future considerations.
But then of course it all went terribly wrong.
Goldy was praising Nazis at that infamous rally in Charlottesville.
Trying to make it sound like they were the good guys, and those peacefully protesting their presence were The Enemy.
When the car arrived...
One person was killed, and many others injured. Levant was reluctantly forced to fire her.
And now Goldy is promoting this kind of fascist garbage.
If you’re wondering what books Faith Goldy is reading these days, it turns out the answer is 1930s fascist propaganda that calls for eliminating “the Jewish menace.”
One of Goldy’s recommended books – “For My Legionaries,” by Corneliu Codreanu – is described by the Southern Poverty Law Centre as one of “the canonical works of global fascism,” a text published in 1937 by the anti-Semitic leader of a murderous Romanian fascist group that advocated “the elimination of Jews.”
And although she is now claiming it was just a mistake, and that she somehow missed the objectionable passages.
Goldy – who previously appeared on a neo-Nazi podcast, recited a creed written by a neo-Nazi and endorsed a manifesto calling for an “ethno-state” for the “Aryan” race – now says she no longer endorses the book.
Scheer, who has never disavowed her by name, like he has never disavowed the Rebel by name, or its depraved owner by name, has some questions to answer.
One, why did he consort so happily with Goldy when it should have been obvious where she was coming from?
And why did he hang out at the Rebel for so long?
When it should have been obvious what kind of hate mongering operation Levant was running.
Scheer has done several one-on-one interviews with The Rebel, including one after his victory, and one in December with Levant. He twice listed The Rebel as one of his go-to news sources, both during and after his leadership campaign. He hired (Hamish) Marshall, at the time one of three Rebel board members and perhaps its most important business cog, to run his campaign.
Two, why did he hire Hamish Marshall as Con campaign manager?
And of course, the biggest question of all.
Where would he take this country if he was ever elected Prime Minister?
And you know what I think.
Andrew Scheer is a clear and present danger to our democracy.
His values are not our values.
And he should be forced to resign long before the next election....
