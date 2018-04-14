Donald Trump, James Comey, and the Great Distraction

It was quite a performance by Donald Trump, one that no doubt made millions of people wonder they would survive him.
For first he went after the former FBI director James Comey, with an early morning tweet storm yesterday, that had to be seen to be believed.
After Comey in a new book made it clear what he thinks of Trump.
A man he believes acts more like a mob boss than a president.
“This president is unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values,” Mr. Comey writes in the book, saying his service to Mr. Trump recalled for him the days when he investigated the mob in New York. “The silent circle of assent. The boss in complete control. The loyalty oaths. The us-versus-them worldview. The lying about all things, large and small, in service to some code of loyalty that put the organization above morality and above the truth.”
And whose morally depraved behaviour Comey claims, is threatening the very future of the United States.
Then Trump got some bad news from the grim reaper Robert Mueller, who is threatening HIS future...
And could send eventually send him to the Big House.
Trump's sleazy lawyer Michael Cohen is under criminal investigation.
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, is "under criminal investigation," the Justice Department said Friday. In response to Cohen's motion to restrain the evidence collected in Monday's raids of his home and office, the US attorney in New York asserted the raids were authorized by a federal judge to seek evidence of conduct "for which Cohen is under criminal investigation."
An old story may be coming back to haunt him, or grab him by his pussy or tiny little thing.
Monday's raids included a search for communications related to efforts to suppress negative information ahead of the election, including communications that Trump had with Cohen regarding the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape that captured Trump making lewd remarks about women that surfaced a month before the election
And *gasp" they've got recordings.
So when the White House suddenly announced that Trump would address the nation, no doubt many wondered whether this would be the start of the Third World War.
But luckily for us it turned out to be just a great distraction, or another example of a wag the dog strategy.
Unless of course you live in Syria...
This is my home, you fucking animals. #Syriastrikes pic.twitter.com/C3zKHr5v4U— Partisangirl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) April 14, 2018
For it seem that Jim Mattis, the man they call the Monk Warrior or Mad Dog, was apparently able to restrain Trump.
In sending missiles and bombs at Syria, President Trump hit more targets and used more firepower than he did in a similar military strike last year. But in the end, he opted for what was still a restrained operation that was evidently calculated to avoid provoking Syria’s patrons in Russia and Iran into retaliating.
In the days before the strike, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis cautioned against a quick assault without a more thought-through strategy. He expressed concern about the potential for escalating the conflict by drawing Russia and Iran into a deeper confrontation with the United States in a country where all three have forces on the ground.
But for how much longer?
How much longer can that maniac be restrained?
How many more days like yesterday must the people of America and the rest of the world endure?
Before Ol' Spanky is removed from office, by whatever means necessary.
Or drowns in his own corruption...
TIME’s new cover: Donald Trump relied on Michael Cohen to weather the storm. Now the President is on his own https://t.co/Z8L5fYLuCO pic.twitter.com/UfTcklwg41— TIME (@TIME) April 12, 2018
