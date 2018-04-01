Sunday, April 01, 2018
The Many Unholy Lies of Andrew Scheer
Andrew Scheer claims to be a great Canadian and a great Christian. Not necessarily in that order.
And his Easter card has a sinister looking cross on it big enough to crucify us all.
Or at least crucify those who offend him and his bloodthirsty Godzilla the most.
You know, liberated women, Muslims, LGBT Canadians, environmentalists, drug users, atheists, and of course the Great Satan Justin Trudeau, for whom Hell is too good.
But sadly for Scheer, he may have all the qualities of a religious fanatic, but he's no model Christian.
For among other things, him and his monstrous Cons simply can't stop bearing false witness, or lying like thieves.
And what started off as a trickle, has now become an avalanche of fake news, that is threatening to bury the next election campaign under a mountain of lies.
Like this one, which claims that Bill C-71 is a dastardly plot to bring back the gun registry...
Which it most certainly is not, and the Cons know it.
But is instead a series of common sense measures designed to lessen the chance that something like this could happen here...
Then there's this lie, which claims that Canada's debt has hit a new high...
When in fact the Cons got there first.
And Canada's economy is doing better than it has for over a decade.
Then there's this grotesque lie, brought to you by Michelle Rempel, which suggests that Service Canada has outlawed the words Mr and Mrs...
When it has done no such thing. Canadians will still be able to call themselves what they want.
But couples like this one won't have to choose between Mr and Mrs to register themselves and their children...
And will now have the right to register as parent one and parent two.
And then of course there's this outrageous lie, which I've written about before, that claims that Bill Morneau called Lisa Raitt a "neanderthal."
When as I have pointed out, and will keep pointing out, Morneau did not, and was only replying to Raitt's charge that he didn't really care about women's rights.
Morneau seemed taken aback by Raitt's line of questioning.
"I actually find your line of questioning to be offensive," he said, adding that he and the government "absolutely believe" that promoting women into positions of leadership is a key to a successful economy.
"We will drag along the Neanderthals who don't agree with that and that will be our continuing approach," he added, in apparent reference to Conservatives.
"I'm not a Neanderthal," retorted Raitt.
But that hasn't stopped the Cons from heavily promoting that lie...
Or stopped Raitt from portraying herself as a victim in this absurd video...
But of course that video may be hilarious, but what's happening isn't funny.
For as I said at the beginning, the Cons are trying to bury us under an avalanche of fake news, just like Trump and his ghastly gang have done in the U.S., where there is never enough time to correct one lie, before it's replaced by another.
And democracy doesn't stand a chance.
So whether or not you believe Raitt to be a neanderthal or not, she is running with the wrong crowd...
And unless we are prepared to fight back, and expose them and their leader for what they are, more American than Canadian.
They will bury the truth.
And this monster will kill our country....
Morneau defined Neanderthals as people who don't agree that "promoting women into positions of leadership is a key to a successful economy." So by claiming that he was talking about her, Raitt ends up admitting she's against promoting women. That's not a good hat to be wearing, especially for a woman in a position of leadership.ReplyDelete
Justin is more of a Christian than the lying beast Andy-Christ will ever be -- and certainly more than the orange demon in the bad place below. Welcoming the stranger, throwing the priests of Mammon and Moloch out of the temple, giving a voice to women and the underserved. A teacher, a storyteller, a forward-thinking reformer who just wants us to "be kind to people-kind." Really, what's so wrong with that? It doesn't make for yuge clicks and terrific, incredible ratings?ReplyDelete
This CNN article highlights how some scholars have been re-examining the Easter story in the light of contemporary feminist activism and demonstrating that it was actually much more gender-egalitarian than the old men rewrote it to be. First I read it, all I could think was, "Because it's 30 AD". :)
https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/30/world/easter-metoo-jesus/index.html
But I find myself shaking, crying, losing sleep at night worried that the mob will vote for Barabbas and send the lamb to slaughter. As they have with their golden-showers hog beast who "in the spirit of Easter" is tweeting the gospel of hatred, calling to banish the stranger and "purify" the land.
I want to believe that this too shall pass and the long, national nightmare will be over. I can't bring myself to check the "good news" because the good news is bad news and if it isn't, it's fake news. I hope the light of spring brings sunshine as a disinfectant to the disease of con sinners bearing false witness and honoring the gods of greed and self.
And then, like so much rotten Easter eggs, I hope they get cracked at the ballot box and served up as an omelet, so they can be the ones to eat crow.
I hope your holiday weekend turns out well Simon, and I hope the best for Canada. I really like Justin. Not just because he's handsome but because he's a genuinely decent leader and an all-around nice guy.
"I don't know how to love him." :)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i12PWD9EQvE
QP this morning, India, India, India. I wonder if he sent out passover cards?ReplyDelete
Or like every good Christian blames the Jews for Jesus death?
cons serve and lead the ignorantReplyDelete