Friday, March 30, 2018
Andrew Scheer's Nasty Dirty Little Scandal
As we all know, Andrew Scheer has been trying to keep the fake India story alive long after it rolled over and died.
And recently even disrupted our parliament with an absurd and incredibly costly filibuster...
Claiming that the Liberals are engaged in some kind of sinister cover-up.
When the only thing sinister about about any of this is Scheer's willingness to make a mockery out of our democracy for crass political purposes.
But now Schmear is going to get a taste of his own medicine
Because this a real scandal.
Businessman Raj Bhela has been photographed frequently with Andrew Scheer, and on social media has described the Conservative leader as his “best friend.” In an interview with an Indo-Canadian newspaper in late 2016, Scheer said he was “excited that Raj has taken a leadership role in my campaign.”
However, court records show that last year TD Bank accused Bhela and his business associates of being part of a fraudulent $500,000 cheque “kiting” scheme, a civil case which resulted in a default judgment in favour of the plaintiffs. Bhela and his associates have also been named in multiple civil suits involving mortgage defaults in the millions.
And Scheer has got a lot of explaining to do.
For it's no good trying to make Bhela sound like a small time volunteer, when he was clearly much more than that.
Following Scheer’s victory, the Link reported that Bhela had been given an expanded role as an advisor to the Conservative Party campaign manager on the South Asian community and published an image of his new business card, featuring the Conservative Party’s logo and contact information that included the address of the party’s Ottawa headquarters.
“I’m excited to be part of (the) Conservative Party team and will continue the good work that got Andrew Scheer elected as our leader and now we must put him in the Prime Minister’s chair,” he said at the time.
Not when he calls himself Scheer's "best friend."
Not when Bhela claims he played such a big role in making Scheer leader.
"It was a big effort from our team from across Canada but I was involved with gearing up effort in our community from BC to Alberta to Ontario and I can say that Indo-Canadians played a big role in Andrew's win because no one had expected him to win," Bhela told the LINK in an interview this week upon his return from Toronto.
And not when Scheer clearly feels he owes Bhela big time...
“I’m excited that Raj has taken a leadership role in my campaign,” Scheer, former Speaker of the House under the Conservative government, said about the well known Indo-Canadian political mover-shaker Bhela when he appointed him as his coordinator for the South Asian community in BC last fall. “I look forward to working with him to deepen my connection to BC’s vibrant and important South Asian community.”
And all I can say is that this is much bigger than the Atwal case. And we're going to have to follow the money wherever it leads us.
And yes, it is ironic, or divine justice.
For months Scheer has turned everything into a scandal.
And now it's his turn...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment