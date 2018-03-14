Wednesday, March 14, 2018
David Akin and the Ugliness of the Con Media
David Akin has always been one of the shabbiest members of our grotesque Con media.
Once he used to inhale Ezra Levant's farts at Sun TV News, until the farts caught fire, and it went down in flames.
But it seems old habits die hard, and now he spends his days looking for any excuse to attack Justin Trudeau.
And I mean ANY excuse.
Like making it sound like Trudeau was responsible for the mini gaffe of that tiny flag which was replaced long before the royal couple arrived.
Or somehow forgetting that the person responsible for greeting royal visitors is the Governor General, not the Prime Minister.
And although that Con stooge was finally forced to admit this:
He never bothered to apologize, just like he never apologized for promoting this ugly turd of a story.
Fresh from the rear orifice of the trashy right-wing tabloid the Daily Mail.
Which was nothing but a hate mongering rant complete with this fake picture it claimed was Justin Trudeau...
But although the story was picked up by every Trudeau hater in Canada, when the obvious truth was revealed:
All Akin did was blame the Daily Mail.
And never took responsibility for spreading that hate mongering story in the first place.
Which only shows what a coward he is.
But then again why should we be surprised?
When Akin has been cheerleading for the Scheer team forever...
He thinks Hamish Marshall who Scheer hired from the hate mongering Rebel is a "nice guy."
And his bias has always been painfully obvious...
And all I can say is, what I have been saying for a long time:
The naked bias of our Con media is corrupting our democracy. They have managed to damage Justin Trudeau but that's no feather in their chicken caps. It's an assault on all the decent Canadians who support him for all the right reasons.
Akin and others like him must be shunned and boycotted until they are brought to their senses, or brought to their knees.
Write to their bosses and tell them you will cancel your subscriptions unless those stooges are fired.
And of course in the case of Akin, urge them to send him to the place where he really belongs...
The Con media are Con scum.
And enough is ENOUGH...
