Michelle Rempel and the YouTube Bully Channel
We don't hear much from Michelle Rempel these days. Ever since her political sugar daddy Stephen Harper faded to black, or blue, her paint has been peeling off too.
And she's not happy.
Once she was a rising star, or at least that's what the Con media said. And she was in the news all the time
But these days she gets very little face time in Question Period.
And her Twitter feed is a shadow of what it once was, mostly because she has blocked so many Canadians from reading it.
In what must be the most extreme case of digital political self mutilation (DPSM) this country has ever known.
And all of this has made her even MORE unhappy than she was, when she lunged for the Con leadership, and fell flat on her face.
Which required a lot of time, and no doubt a lot of wine to heal...
Because she's a sommelier you know. Hic.
But now Rempel is back, with a new/nouveau plan that she hopes will make her famous again.
And she's reaching for the top, on her own, personal, exciting, real Michelle Rempel, YouTube channel.
But sadly, as you can see from the garish look of her video posters, it's not just bad it's SCARY!!!
A horror show of a channel, with the kind of videos that one will give you nightmares for days.
Or make you sleep with the lights on eh?
And the reason they are so scary, and so ugly, is that Rempel who once made nice noises about fighting bullies, has become a ghastly bully herself,
Just another Con spewing foamy toxic Trudeau hate out of every orifice.
Let me give you an example. The other day a jet lagged Trudeau was forced to react to Donald Trump's sudden and insane decision to impose punishing tariffs on steel and aluminum products.
And according to the New York Times, he handled himself well, by sending out a strong and clear message.
It was yet another slap in the face from the bellicose best friend and neighbor to the south.
But as the news settled on Friday, Canadians took another breath and hoped that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the army of cheerleaders he has deployed to charm American officials since President Trump was elected would cajole the United States back from the edge of a trade war.
Rather than erupting in rage, Mr. Trudeau — ever conscious of how much his country’s economy relies on the United States — remained calm and firm, counting off the reasons that Mr. Trump’s move defied economic sense.
But that's not how Rempel saw that message. So much does she hate Trudeau that not only did her warped mind visualize it this way...
Which made Rempel look like a four-year-old.
Worse, she used a momentary stumble by our jet lagged Prime Minister to mock him viciously in this ghastly video.
And then as if that wasn't bad (or boring) enough, she started musing about introducing a motion of non-confidence to force Trudeau to resign. Immediately.
Can you believe that? Has she no morals? Has she no decency?
And sadly the answer is no. No she doesn't doesn't.
So much did she adore her fallen leader Stephen Harper...
That she lost her moral compass a long time ago.
And became a bully just like him.
You know, I loathe bullies, and I know one when I see one...
Rempel is just ridiculous, but Andrew Scheer is dangerous.
Don't let that creepy religious fanatic and his bigot bullies take over this country.
Or we will regret it for the rest of our lives...
