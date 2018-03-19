Has The Con Media Handed Scheer's Cons A Majority?

Pity poor Andrew Scheer. The Con media has stopped attacking Justin Trudeau for a moment, so they can go after the NDP's Jagmeet Singh.
Which is bad for the Cons, because they want the NDP strong enough to split the progressive vote.
But it doesn't really matter.
The shrilly little scribblers managed to make such an absurd fuss over Trudeau's visit to India.
They have given Scheer and his Cons, their biggest boost ever.
Such a big boost in fact, that an Angus Reid poll suggests that if an election was held tomorrow, they might even win a majority.
The passage of time appears to have done nothing to soothe Canadian voters irritated with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau since his highly criticized passage to India last month.
The latest polling analysis from the Angus Reid Institute shows that if an election were held tomorrow, the CPC – led by Andrew Scheer, would be in range to form a majority government.
It remains to be seen the poll reflects a trend or is merely a hiccup, on the still long road to the next election.
But who can be surprised when the Con media went after Trudeau like a pack of silly nerds?
Ridiculing him and his family, and repeating over and over again that he was embarrassing us in the eyes of the world.
While giving Scheer's Great Tour of London a pass, or even a pat on the back.
When it was at best a farce, at worst fraudulent...
For there was no deal, except for the one already being negotiated by the Canadian and British governments.
But instead of being laughed off the stage, or the sidewalk, and hiding his head in shame.
Scheer is actually bragging about it in his latest propaganda video:
Last week I visited the U.K. and met with PM @theresa_may and British officials to lay the groundwork for a free trade deal when Conservatives form government. We'll keep working on these relationships to promote free trade with our partners to create jobs and grow the economy. pic.twitter.com/YwXiU2WkWY— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) March 18, 2018
Can you believe that? What a nerve. What a Con artist.
And since the embarrass Trudeau number worked so well in India, Scheer and his Rebel Mini Me Hamish Marshall are trying to recreate it...
Using another absurd non scandal cooked up by the Con media:
To try to embarrass him again, with another new and very lame propaganda video...
Even though who cares what the correspondent of an obscure Belgian newspaper has to say about ANYTHING?
And even though the Con media stooge who had promoted this non-scandal so enthusiastically, eventually revealed it was all hot air venting out of his rear orifice.
But then that's our Con media, and this is the video the religious fanatic Andrew Scheer REALLY wants you to see.
.@CPC_HQ has a motion before Parliament that calls on Justin Trudeau to repeal his values test. On March 19, Liberal MPs can stand up and vote to protect our charter rights, our freedoms of belief and conscience. If they fail to stand up and be counted, never let them forget it. pic.twitter.com/mzwzwDqU81— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) March 15, 2018
Which is also outrageous, for as Michael Coren recently pointed out, the whole manufactured controversy is nothing but a sham.
The premise is that Ottawa’s reform of the summer jobs program discriminates against Christians.
In fact, it’s a reaction to the revelation that sizable amounts of public money were being given to militant anti-abortion groups across Canada, some of which describe women’s choice as murder, compare abortion to the Holocaust, and put leaflets with bloody, graphic pictures on them through people’s doors.
Where Scheer claims he's been persecuted, when in fact he's the one who would persecute women, by having the taxpayers employ young people to put up disgusting posters like these...
Or pay for groups that would discriminate against LGBT Canadians.
Opponents of the government have singled out the abortion issue, but many, if not most, of these same groups would not hire someone who was in a same-sex relationship.
In other words, young LGBTQ2 people — those most at risk of persecution, suicide attempts, and depression — will be told by those complaining of the unfairness of the new policy, that they are not acceptable as employees, and this policy often extends to straight people living together outside of marriage.
But love to claim that they are the ones that are being oppressed.
And Scheer is the leader or Messiah of those dangerous religious fanatics and other scummy Cons, to whom Canadians would give a MAJORITY?
I don't think so eh?
I'm proud to see that the new and most progressive generation in Canadian history is still standing with Justin Trudeau.
Millennials, many of whom turned out to the ballot box for the first time in 2015 principally because of Justin Trudeau, have not changed their minds about the leader – a majority (55%) still approve of him.
And since they are now the biggest voting bloc, they will lead the others to victory in the next election.
Scheer, and his religious fanatics, misogynists, and bigots will not win.
And once again as it was before.
Whether you are religious or not, or young or old, or whatever.
If you love this country, from this day on, and until the Cons are destroyed.
This is our sacred duty...
Another on-line survey. They have tended to be very unreliable.ReplyDelete