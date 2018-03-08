Is the Con Media Winning The War on Justin Trudeau?

I wasn't sure I had enough material to write even a short post about day three of Andrew Scheer's Great Con Clown Tour of London.
And his desperate attempt to land a big league photo-op, with someone famous, or just important.
Only to fail, again and again.
But Scheer does have something to celebrate these days. For while the Con media is failing to ask him what exactly he's doing in London.
It seems that its hysterical coverage of Justin Trudeau's visit to India has worked.
And Trudeau has been damaged.
A new Abacus poll suggests that the gap between the Liberals and the Cons is narrowing.
The results of our latest survey (February 23rd to March 4th, sample of 4,023 across Canada) reveals that the Liberal Party has seen its support drop to 36%, the lowest we have measured since the election in 2015. The Conservatives are close behind with 33% followed by the NDP with 18%.
And that it's all about India.
Performance assessments of Mr. Trudeau suggest that his trip to India had a lot more to do with the decline in support than the recent budget. Assessments of his handling of the economy, taxpayers’ money, and debt/deficits, are little changed from October 2017. However, his rating for how he has represented Canada internationally has dropped 16 points during that same time.
Even though the budget is infinitely more important than anything that happened during that visit.
And what's even more bizarre, is that although Justin Trudeau has put Canada on the map again after the grim and boring Harper years, and greatly improved its image in the eyes of the world.
Many Canadians believe that one week in India, was enough to blow that new found pride out of the water.
We don’t have the appropriate data to confirm which aspects of his trip to India may have been most harmful to his image, but it’s likely that any combination of the images and videos of his appearances, process questions about invites to certain individuals, or the perception that he may have been snubbed by Indian leaders, could have left Canadians feeling discomforted.
For some, the mocking Mr. Trudeau received from media and comedians clashed with their perceptions of him, making his actions hard to defend and in conflict with the pride they felt in Canada being noticed again on the world stage.
Which of course couldn't be more absurd, since the truth is most of the world either didn't notice, or didn't care.
And it was only the Con media who made it sound important....
Or made themselves sound important.
Which is hilarious.
Except for the fact that they are promoting the rise of Scheer and his alt-right Cons, who are a threat to every Canadian value we believe in.
Especially the rights of women...
And must be resisted by whatever democratic means necessary.
And the good news?
Because the India story really isn't as important as all the other problems we face, it will almost certainly be quickly forgotten.
And in the meantime there are ways to hold the Cons and their stooge media accountable.
You know the other day I saw Postmedia's big boss Paul Godfrey on TV, angrily complaining that the Liberals weren't giving the Con media enough money to survive.
And it was really entertaining....
An angry Paul Godfrey, CEO of Postmedia Network says the program to boost local journalism in the Federal budget won't do anything to help existing media, and the lack of government support for the industry will lead to poorer journalism for Canadians. pic.twitter.com/8folXNPo6K— On The Money (@OnTheMoneyCBC) February 28, 2018
But when it was over, and I had stopped laughing, I thought no, don't give the Con media a penny...
Let them pay for their orgy of bias.
And their crass assault on our democracy.
Criticize them, boycott them, cancel your subscriptions.
And let them slip gently beneath the waves to the place where they belong...
