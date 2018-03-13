Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Doug Ford and the Theocon Conspiracy
We already knew that Doug Ford arranged to get anointed in a church to solidify the support of social conservatives.
We knew that he has promised to make it harder for young women to get an abortion, harder for LGBT kids to be safe in our schools, and that the thought of all that young meat had the religious fanatics howling like a pack of hungry wolves,
And we knew that his faithful beasts rewarded him by making the leader, or the Big Boss of the Ontario Trump Party, by casting the decisive votes in his favour
But who knew that they would howl so loudly?
Or claim so much of the credit.
Campaign Life Coalition, Canada’s biggest anti-abortion organization and a source of homophobic conspiracy theories about Ontario schools pushing a so-called “gay agenda,” issued a press release taking credit for Ford’s leadership win.
“CLC recruited more than 9,000 PC memberships in support of Tanya Granic Allen, and we asked supporters to rank Ford #2,” the group’s press release says. “Their votes clearly played a large part in Doug Ford’s winning campaign.”
Who knew that Tanya Granic Allen, who is obsessed with anal sex, would end up being Ford's new best friend?
Data from the final vote results suggests Ford largely owes his victory to second choice votes from last-place finisher Tanya Granic Allen, a single-issue candidate who runs an organization that distributes literature claiming sex-ed encourages behaviour that causes AIDS.
Or that it would be such a conspiracy.
Across Canada, RightNow is quietly working to elect anti-abortion candidates into key positions by stacking local nomination meetings and selling memberships for leadership votes, notably helping elect Andrew Scheer as Conservative leader and PC MPP Samuel Oosterhoff, at the time a teenager, to the Ontario legislature.
For while this is not a surprise...
The grotesque homophobic bigot Charles McVety pumping his poison into Ford's willing ear or orifice.
And then celebrating obscenely.
As only that bloated pervert could.
This is a theocon conspiracy...
Or at the very least is not a coincidence.
Three Cons elected with the support of the religious right, and who share the same political agenda which is more Trump-like than Canadian.
Those who think it can't happen here, should think again.
But at least now we have another mighty weapon to use against Doug Ford in the upcoming election campaign.
The main weapon should be this one:
The total inability of that Con clown to explain where he intends to find $4 billion to fill the gaping hole in the PC platform caused by the scrapping of the carbon tax, without triggering a Canada-wide recession.
But after that, this should also be used to destroy him...
Doug Ford, a brutal misogynist, bully, and bigot.
In hock to religious fanatics.
And too dangerous to be Premier...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
The theocons scare me.ReplyDelete
McVety: "May God heal Ontario as Premier June 7th." WTF?! Is God now running for Premier? Seems a bit a step-down from almighty. But whatevah...ReplyDelete