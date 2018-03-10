Saturday, March 10, 2018
Donald Trump and the Ballad of Stormy Daniels
I never did understand, and never will, how Donald Trump could boast of grabbing women by their private parts, act like a sexist pig, and a pervert.
And still be elected president of the United States of America.
It's so depressing, and so infuriating, and the stench of corruption burns the nostrils.
But it seems that justice may still be divine.
For the Ballad of Stormy Daniels is now pounding in his ears again.
And he must know that could be BIG TROUBLE.
If a porn-tinged hush payment falls in a news din already torqued to maximum volume, does it make a sound? It seems to be getting there, despite North Korean intervention. And this much is becoming clear: There is no hiding from the tale of the president and the porn star.
And I mean BIG TROUBLE.
The case of the adult film actress, Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage-name Stormy Daniels, may not get past even the first considerable obstacles. But if her court case proceeds, Mr. Trump and his longtime personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, may have to testify in depositions, several lawyers said in interviews on Thursday.
Ms. Clifford’s suit could possibly also provide evidence of campaign spending violations, which would bolster a pending Federal Election Commission complaint against Mr. Trump’s campaign.
For one thing could lead to another.
“A lawsuit opens the door, and judges almost always allow for a plaintiff to have a fishing expedition,” said Robert S. Bennett, the Washington lawyer who represented Mr. Clinton in the Paula Jones case. The questions could include, “Have you paid other people money?” he said.
And who knows in what X-rated nightclub nightmare Trump could find himself entangled.
A bombshell new report suggests Donald Trump consummated a deal to hold his Miss Universe pageant in Moscow while hobnobbing with Russian oligarchs at a Las Vegas nightclub later shut down over lewd performances involving women and urine.
“Among the club’s regular acts cited by the judge was one called ‘Hot for Teacher,’ in which naked college girls simulate urinating on a professor,” Isikoff and Corn reported. “In another act, two women disrobe and then ‘one female stands over the other female and simulates urinating while the other female catches the urine in two wine glasses.’”
Or busted.
Because that in turn could revive that scandalous story about him and the three escorts in a Russian hotel room, peeing for his pleasure, right before his eyes.
On a bed once used by Barack and Michelle Obama.
It would make people wonder if that's what Putin has on Trump...
And if that's why Trumpy sometimes acts like Putin's puppet.
And whether it was true, or just good fake news. And even though it could have been worse.
“The owners had also discussed whether they should prepare a special performance for the developer, perhaps a dominatrix who would tie him up on stage or a little-person transvestite Trump impersonator,” Isikoff and Corn reported. “They nixed that idea.”
Stormy Daniels is still claiming that she spanked Trump with a copy of Vogue magazine.
And all that kinky behaviour, and all that lying, could help destroy him.
Could this be Trump's political obituary?
He came, he squatted, he pretended to be president.
But could never escape his inner piggy.
And it led him to a VERY bad place...
