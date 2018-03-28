The Grotesque Hypocrisy of the Con Clown Pierre Poilievre

For months the ghastly Con clown Pierre Poilievre has been going after Justin Trudeau for daring to take a vacation on the Aga Khan's island.
And accusing him of acting unethically, as only he could.
But now the annoying little clown has been revealed to be a monstrous hypocrite,
And the Junket King of 2017.
For accepting a whopping $18, 200 from a business group for a trip to Taiwan for him and his girlfriend.
I mean check out the list, nobody else even comes close.
And to make matters worse, the way he jets around, makes Trudeau's holidays seem modest by comparison.
For this is one jet setter if ever there was one.
China, Portugal, and Morocco in the space of just ONE month.
And what I find really interesting is that when he was in Taiwan, Poilievre didn't tweet a single picture from that country, or even let us know that he was out of Canada.
So we have no idea whether he spent his days in business meetings, like his leader claimed he was doing in London...
Or whether, like Scheer, he was also on some kind of paid holiday.
But these allegations are deeply disturbing.
Did he run them by the Ethics Commissioner before he took the money?
And yes, it is rank hypocrisy.
And only goes to show that you can boot the Con hogs out of power.
But you can't keep them away from the trough...
You know, yesterday I said I was glad to see the Liberals start to give it to the Cons:
I'm glad to see the Liberals are finally striking back at the Con bullies. If the creepy religious fanatic who leads that alt-right cult thinks his is a "positive message" he must either be a liar or losing his marbles.#cdnpoli https://t.co/EGWI3OsSZ5— Simon (@montrealsimon) March 27, 2018
And all I would add is this:
It's about time, it won't be pretty.
And Schmear and his grubby Cons are going to get what they deserve...
