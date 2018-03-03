Saturday, March 03, 2018
Is Donald Trump Finally Cracking Up?
He's shown signs of cracking up before. His shrinking inner circle claims he's still the same old Donald Trump.
But others say something is happening to him. And that he's never looked or sounded so crazy. And I see what they mean.
He's threatening to impose punishing tariffs on steel and aluminum products, even though that could trigger a massive trade war, and bring down the global economy.
But he's not worried because he believes "trade wars are good and easy to win."
His good buddy Vladimir Putin is threatening the U.S. with a new generation of nuclear weapons, and even threatening to nuke his Mar-A-Lago home.
But Trump is pretending he didn't hear that, and hasn't said a word about it.
Robert Mueller and his FBI posse are closing in on him and his crime family.
But this is the first thing Donald Trump did when he woke up yesterday morning.
Fire off a tweet to Alec Baldwin and complain about the way he's been portrayed.
On a comedy show.
So it's not surprising many Trump staffers are demoralized by the chaos he is creating.
And are, for the first time, wondering whether Trump can handle a crisis.
Chaos here, backlash there, shock everywhere. And in Washington and around the globe another gasping chorus of WTF commentary: reckless, not normal, reality show run amok.
But there is something different about this week’s spasm of sudden policy lurches, graceless personal insults, oozing scandal news, and ceaseless West Wing knife fights.
It is the starkest example to date of President Donald Trump’s executive style looking untenable not merely from the outside — from the perspective of establishment politicians and media analysts — but from the inside, too.
He's cracking up, his staff are burning out.
Administration officials and outsiders with windows into decision-making describe a growing sense of despair within Trump’s ranks, driven by the mounting realization that the president’s brand of politics guided by intuition and improvisation is incompatible with a competently functioning executive branch.
And now even his most beloved adviser Hope Hicks is running for cover.
After telling House investigators that she sometimes tells "white lies" for Boss Trump.
And that's bad because they call Hicks "Trump's limb." During the campaign she would steam Trump's trousers while he was wearing them.
She is apparently the only one who can control him, or talk him down. Or as the New York Times recently said "subtly nudge him away from his coarser impulses."
So if he's bad now, when she's still there, imagine what might happen when she's gone...
And the good news?
What Alec Baldwin told Trump:
Which is something everybody should keep in mind, in these dark times.
It is a horror show, but it has a beginning, a middle, and an end.
And the end will be great, and well worth waiting for.
When they finally take Trump to the place where he belongs...
Labels: Alec Baldwin, Donald Trump, Hope Hicks, The Madness of Trump, The Rise and Fall of the Orange Oaf
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment