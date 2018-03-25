Sunday, March 25, 2018
The March For Our Lives: Turning Sorrow Into Resistance
Before the March For Our Lives began, I knew it was going to be an extraordinary event.
Because those young Americans had already impressed me with the way they had confronted the horror of gun violence.
And the way they had turned sorrow into resistance.
I also knew by the way the NRA crazies were screaming, that the kids were making an impression on them, more powerful than any weapon.
But who could have imagined something like this?
Hundreds of thousands of people marching in Washington and other places all over the U.S., to tell the politicians and the gun lobby that enough is enough.
Standing before vast crowds from Washington to Los Angeles to Parkland, Fla., the speakers — nearly all of them students, some still in elementary school — delivered an anguished and defiant message: They are “done hiding” from gun violence, and will “stop at nothing” to get politicians to finally prevent it.
And being supported by others all over the world, including Canada.
Who can forget the courage of the Parkland survivors?
Emma Gonzalez standing there silently for six minutes and 26 seconds, the time it took the gunman to kill all those people in her high school.
Before breaking her silence this way.
Who can forget another of her classmates, Cameron Kasky, vowing that this is just the beginning?
I know I never will.
I believe that what happened yesterday marks the official arrival of the millennial generation on the political stage.
They are the most progressive generation in human history. They will be the biggest single voting bloc in the next elections in the U.S. and Canada.
And with the support of other progressives of all ages they will send ratty reactionaries like this religious fanatic and NRA tool...
To the garbage can of history where he and all Cons belong.
Glory, glory, hallelujah, the young are leading the way.
A better world is being born.
And despite the gathering darkness, the road ahead has never seemed brighter...
