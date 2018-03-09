Friday, March 09, 2018
Justin Trudeau and the Taming of Donald Trump
Justin Trudeau has always known how to handle Donald Trump better than any other world leader, with the possible exception of Vladimir Putin.
He knows how to use his charm to disarm him. He knows how to avoid the grip of a bully.
He knows how to return the favour, and squeeze Trump's tiny hands like a rubber ball.
And yesterday, Trudeau was tested again.
When the increasingly desperate Boss Trump ordered his shrinking mob to trigger a trade war that could bring down the global economy.
And our young prime minister was able to talk him down, at least temporarily, in brilliant fashion.
As even the Con fluffer John Ivison is forced to admit.
When the history of this Liberal government is written, among its major achievements will be the bad things it prevented from happening.
On Donald Trump’s threatened steel and aluminum tariffs, the Trudeau government has skillfully leveraged the network of contacts and allies built up over the past 18 months to secure Canada an exemption.
Forced to admit that Trudeau's phone call halted the beast in his tracks, by threatening to take his message to Canadians.
The pivotal intervention seems to have been Trudeau’s call to Trump on Monday night. Trudeau told the president that he is planning to visit every steel town in Canada in the coming week, where he will reinforce the message that Canadian steel is made in Canada by Canadians.
And expose Trump as a lying maniac, day after day, after day.
Unfortunately, because Ivison is after all a member in good standing of the good old boys Con media club, he had to throw in this bone for his bosses.
For whatever reasons, Trump listens to Trudeau and the two have an easy-going, unthreatening relationship reminiscent of the school bully and class dweeb. The prime minister has shown admirable self-restraint in his exchanges with the mercurial Trump and Thursday was the pay-off for abasing himself before the alpha dog president at the White House last October.
Calling Trudeau a "class dweeb" even though he most certainly is not.
He's a Canadian standing up for our values in the quiet, polite, but firm manner that reflects who we are, and makes us different from the Americans.
A decent, classy leader who can under certain circumstances, mix it up in the corners...
And use force to punish the Cons.
OUCH !!#@
But doesn't go around insulting others, and has never debased himself, unlike Andrew Scheer...
The creepy religious fanatic who hates Trudeau so much, and loves Trump so much, he could never be trusted to lead this country.
So where was Scheer yesterday while all this was going on?
Grabbing a quick photo-op with Theresa May on his Great Embarrassment Tour.
And pretending he's working on a free trade deal with Britain, when May and Trudeau agreed to one last November.
And what does the Con media have to say about THAT?
Answer NOTHING.
This CBC panel last night discussed Scheer's trip to London, gave it rave reviews, and never once mentioned that Scheer is acting like a Con artist...
While the hideous host Rosemary Barton felt she needed to tell the nation that " it's so easy to like Andrew Scheer."
Great eh?
And then they wonder why we call them the Conservative Broadcasting Corporation.
And what were others in the Con media saying?
Forget Trump, that woman friendly budget, or that trade war, that fake India story isn't OVER !!!!!
When in fact is so over it's not funny.
And all I can say is that Justin may not be perfect. Who is?
But he is a real Canadian, standing up for our real values.
He's not easily bullied.
And we are lucky he's our prime minister at a dangerous time like this one...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con clowns, Con media, Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
I know right! After reading Justin's twitter feed this morning (which I always do religiously), and his biography for what the hundredth time, and typed his name under google news to get my daily fix of articles, I'm Justin time (forgive the pun) to comment how much I love him on all the progressive blogs I follow. YAY!ReplyDelete
Now who's with me?
I'm with you! Another glass ceiling shattered to day. The Cons will be hyperventilating by nightfall.Delete
RT