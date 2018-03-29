Thursday, March 29, 2018
Why Is the CBC So Determined To Destroy Itself?
I got a chance to watch most of Power and Politics yesterday, and although I was reasonably impressed by its new host Vassy Kapelos, the editorial direction of the program itself was an absolute disaster. As usual.
Yet another example of either total incompetence and/or naked bias.
And one more example of why so many disappointed Canadians now call the CBC, the Conservative Broadcasting Corporation.
For why on earth would that panel debate whether Bill Morneau should apologize for calling Lisa Raitt a "neanderthal?"
When he never did.
And it was Raitt who should have apologized for going after Morneau like a moll or a maniac, as I pointed out yesterday.
Morneau seemed taken aback by Raitt's line of questioning.
"I actually find your line of questioning to be offensive," he said, adding that he and the government "absolutely believe" that promoting women into positions of leadership is a key to a successful economy.
"We will drag along the Neanderthals who don't agree with that and that will be our continuing approach," he added, in apparent reference to Conservatives.
"I'm not a Neanderthal," retorted Raitt.
And why did nobody on that panel call Andrew Scheer a liar, for spreading that fake news?
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are jousting over who most respects women.
The Conservative leader is demanding an apology to his deputy leader, Lisa Raitt, who was the target of what Scheer claims was an insulting and sexist remark from Finance Minister Bill Morneau.
When there was no sexist remark aimed at Raitt. Period.
And the notion that Scheer, the creepy religious fanatic, respects women more than Trudeau does would be laughable...
If it wasn't so horrifying.
To make matters worse, Power and Politics isn't the only hideously flawed CBC program.
For the National with its At Issue panel is even more outrageously biased...
With the host, Rosemary Barton, usually agreeing with all the panelists, especially Andrew Coyne, that Trudeau is a disaster and should resign immediately.
And on the Opinion page of the CBC News website, the former National Post scribbler Robyn Urback pumps out Con propaganda like she was personally chosen by God or Conrad Black, to bring down the Trudeau government...
And then as if all that wasn't bad enough, there's CBC Comedy, which is riddled with Con bias, and more ideological than funny.
Take this skit for example...
Is that funny? Or is it propaganda of the crudest kind, administered with all the delicacy of a sledgehammer?
Which can only make you wonder what CBC Comedy thinks its mandate is?
To make us laugh, or pay tribute to the monster who almost killed the corporation?
With the slow death of a thousand cuts.
For you might think that somebody would remind them that had Stephen Harper been re-elected, there wouldn't be much left of the CBC at this point.
Or remind them that if they help elect Andrew Scheer they will be led like lambs to the slaughter.
Conservative leadership candidate Andrew Scheer suggested that if he were to become prime minister, he would axe the news division of CBC.
“I think taxpayers are very frustrated by how much the CBC costs,” Scheer said in an interview with Hamilton Community News.
“I don’t know why this government is in the news business in this day and age with so many platforms with so many ways to disseminate information,” he told the paper, adding that, the government has a “glaring” conflict operating the CBC.
Which is of course, why the other members of the Con media support Scheer so strongly.
For the death of CBC News would greatly improve their chances of survival.
It's absolute madness, an act of self mutilation, and one has to wonder whether the CBC has been too corrupted over the years by its Con board...
And is now too sick to save.
I think the jury is out on that one, but we should still try. It is still worth pressuring to try to force it to be more balanced.
We need to write letters to the ombudsman, we need to boycott certain programs, we need to stage public protests. We need to encourage its ordinary workers to rise up against their Con managers.
The CBC should be saved before it helps kill our Canada.
And in the process kills itself...
