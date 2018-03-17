Saturday, March 17, 2018
The National Post Goes After Justin Trudeau. Again.
When I last checked out Paul Godfrey, Postmedia's Big Boss, he was cursing Justin Trudeau, and demanding money to bail out his sinking operation.
And his frantic employees were running around, or splashing around, desperately trying to please him.
Which is the only way to explain this story.
Which is just another grubby attempt to keep the mummified story about Trudeau's Aga Khan's island vacation alive.
By demanding he tell the Con media more about this year's March break vacation.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office is again sharing few details about his vacation this week, though questions about how the prime minister spends his private time have caused problems for the Liberal government in the recent past.
As if this wasn't enough.
On Thursday, officials in the prime minister’s office would say only that Trudeau is “spending private time with his family in Florida,” but would not elaborate on what he’s doing or with whom.
As if the trip hadn't been cleared by the Ethics Commissioner.
Trudeau’s office made clear that unlike in the past, this time Trudeau cleared his trip in advance with the parliamentary ethics commissioner.
And as if the highly photogenic Trudeau family doesn't have the right to try to escape the clutches of the paparazzi.
Unlike the very un-photogenic and totally boring Andrew Scheer...
For whom that's...er...not a problem.
And how absurd is this?
As for Trudeau’s current whereabouts, though U.S. President Donald Trump called Trudeau a “very good guy” on Twitter Thursday he apparently stopped short of extending the prime minister his hospitality. Ahmad did confirm that Trudeau is not currently staying at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida — and “he’s not planning on being there.”
Justin and his entire family having a nice restful vacation at Mar-a-Lago?
Why would he do that? When by standing up to Trump he's making him look smaller...
And making himself more popular.
Following his misadventures on the India subcontinent, Justin Trudeau has to restore his once-lustrous international image. Donald Trump is his ticket.
Mr. Trump thinks he has Ottawa boxed in on the trade file by playing the linkage game. As in, either pony up at the North American free-trade agreement negotiations, Mr. Trudeau, or you’ll be bludgeoned with steel and aluminum tariffs.
But in fact Mr. Trudeau has the upper hand and it is getting stronger.
I mean really. Andrew Coyne should be ashamed of himself for helping to spread fake news...
Doesn't he read his own paper?
How low will he go to please the ghastly Godfrey?
Or the American hedge fund that owns Postmedia.
And why didn't the Postmedia gang ask Andrew Scheer about his scandalous vacation in London...
Where he claimed to be working on a free trade deal, but wasn't.
But then Coyne tweets from early morning to very late at night.
He never seems to get out.
So maybe all he needs he needs is a vacation himself...
To relieve some of the pressure he's under.
In fact, wouldn't it be nice if we could send him, and John Ivison, and all the other Con media hacks who are corrupting our democracy with their naked bias.
On a vacation to remember...
The Con media ladies and gentlemen.
Please give them a round of applause.
And then please help stop or sink them.
Before they sink our country...
